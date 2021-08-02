Last Updated:

Mary Kom Shares Video Of Girl Who Can't Stop Crying After Her Olympic Defeat; Offers Help

Mary won her eighth World Boxing Championships title with a bronze medal in 2019. She became the first-ever boxer, male or female, to win eight titles

As Indian boxer MC Mary Kom was knocked out of the Tokyo Olympics, millions of hearts shattered across the country. The veteran world champion was eliminated from the mega-event after a panel of five judges ruled in favour of Colombian boxer Valencia Victoria, who won the quarterfinal match 2-3. Mary had advanced to Round of 16 clashes after beating Dominican Republic's Miguelina Hernandez, who is 15 years younger than her. 

Following Mary's unexpected defeat at the Tokyo Olympics, netizens took to social media to express their grief and sorrow. Meanwhile, the bronze medalist from the 2012 London Olympics took to social media to share a video of some unknown people watching her Olympic match and expressing their emotions as it progressed. In the video, a young girl can be seen sobbing after Mary loses the match against Victoria. 

"I will give a hug and salute this girl if I had a chance to meet her. Dear sister if you are interested in any sports, I will be so happy to help you.." Mary captioned her post. The video has nearly 1,00,000 views on Twitter alone, with over 10,000 likes, and it is growing exponentially by the minute. "Look at you what you have done on all these kids they have gone crazy coz they see you as an Indian Super Woman," a Twitter user commented on Mary's post. 

Mary won her eighth World Boxing Championships title with a bronze medal in 2019. She became the first-ever boxer, male or female, to win eight world championships titles in the history of the competition. A year later, Mary was awarded Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India. Given her age and deteriorating reflexes, the 38-year-old may never compete in the Olympics again.

