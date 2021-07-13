Mary Kom Talks To PM Modi Ahead Of Tokyo Olympics, Reveals Her Favourite Punch And Boxer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently interacted with Tokyo-bound Olympic athletes who are due to represent India. During this video conference, Narendra Modi spoke to the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medal winner, Mary Kom. The first batch of Indian contingent is set to take off for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo on July 17. Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur, MoS Nisith Pramanik, Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, and IOA President Narinder Dhruv Batra were also present during this interaction. Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked a couple of questions to Mary Kom.

PM Modi interacts with Mary Kom

Let us all #Cheer4India. Interacting with our Tokyo Olympics contingent. https://t.co/aJhbHIYRpr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2021

The Prime Minister started the conversation by saying that Mary Kom is the athlete who has been inspiring the entire nation with her boxing skills and achievements. Narendra Modi later asked Mary about her favourite punch and why exactly does she like this punch when it comes to professional boxing. To which Mary Kom replied, “Being a southpaw, I love using the hook.” She then explained why the hook attack is her favourite move by saying, “there are very few chances of missing that punch”.

Narendra Modi then asked the six-time World Amateur Boxing Championship winner about her favourite boxer. Mary Kom quickly replied, “Muhammed Ali is my favourite boxer. He has been an inspiration for me and was responsible for inspiring her to take up Boxing professionally.”

Narendra Modi mentioned that Mary has managed to win almost all the renowned international Boxing tournaments. Following this conversation, PM Modi wished Mary Kom luck for the Tokyo Olympics and said that her dream to win the Olympic gold is now the entire nation’s dream.

During the video conference of PM Modi with the athletes, IOA President Batra revealed that the first contingent of India's Tokyo Olympics-bound Athletes will fly to Japan on July 17. He also confirmed that a total of 90 sportspersons and the staff will be departing on July 17 for the upcoming Olympic games. Mary Kom is going to be one of these athletes and the entire nation is dependent on her to bring home her first Olympic gold medal. She has already set the record of winning the World Amateur Boxing Championship six times. She has also been ranked as the No 1 boxer in the female light-flyweight division by International Boxing Association (amateur).