Mary Kom Vs Ingrit Valencia Live Streaming: How To Watch Mary Kom's Boxing Match Live?

Six-time world champion and India's medal hope in women's boxing MC Mary Kom is all set to face Ingrit Valencia of Colombia in the women’s flyweight (51kg) round of 16 bout. The match will be fought on Thursday at the Ryōgoku Kokugikan arena. Here are the details about Mary Kom today match timing, where to watch Mary Kom match live and how to watch Mary Kom live streaming

How to watch Mary Kom live streaming: Mary Kom today match timing

Coming to the Mary Kom today match timing, the bout against Ingrit Valencia is scheduled to start at 3:36 PM IST on Thursday, July 29.

How to watch Mary Kom live streaming: Where to watch Mary Kom match live

Speaking about Where to watch Mary Kom match live for fans in India the action will be available on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony Six and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India. Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages. For and how to watch Mary Kom live streaming, fans can log into Sonyliv app to catch all the action.

Mary Kom vs Ingrit Valencia match preview

Mary Kom match today will be against the boxer who won the bronze medal at the Rio Olympics five years back. Kom herself had won a bronze medal at London 2012 Olympics. The 32-year-old Ingrit Valencia and the 38-year-old Mary Kom had made history by becoming the first female boxers from their respective countries to win an Olympic medal.

Coming to the performance of both the boxers in the tournament so far Valencia received a bye into the round of 16, while Mary Kom defeated Miguelina Hernandez of the Dominican Republic 4-1 in the round of 32. The last time these two fighters faced each other it was Mary Kom who came out victorious against Ingrit Valencia 5:0 in the quarter-finals of the 2019 world championships in Yekaterinburg, Russia. While Valencia secured a Tokyo Olympics berth through her IOC Boxing Task Force ranking, Mary Kom had to fight her way through the 2020 Olympic qualification tournament in Amman, Jordan.

(Input from olympics.com)

Image: PTI