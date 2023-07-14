Maryland Governor And Orioles Managing Partner Tout ‘progress’ On Vision For Camden Yards

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Baltimore Orioles managing partner John Angelos released a joint statement Thursday saying there’s been progress on their vision to expand the Camden Yards campus.

The team’s lease at Camden Yards expires at the end of this year, and Angelos said at spring training that he’d love to have a renewal be “an All-Star break gift” for the community. Thursday was the final day of the All-Star break.

“We’ve laid the groundwork for success, and progress is also being made on our vision to expand and revitalize the Camden Yards campus,” the joint statement said. “We are determined to make it happen, and soon.”

Larry Hogan, Maryland’s previous governor, signed a bill last year increasing bond authorization for M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens, and Camden Yards. The measure allowed borrowing of up to $600 million for each stadium.