MAS Vs KRO Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Belarus Handball Division 1 Live

Masheka will face Kronon in the next game of the Belarusian Division 1 Handball for Men at the Sports Complex Olympiets. The MAS vs KRO Dream11 game is scheduled for April 25, 7:00 pm IST. Here is the MAS vs KRO Dream11 prediction, MAS vs KRO Dream11 team and the MAS vs KRO Dream11 top picks which could fetch users the maximum points.
Masheka are currently third on the league table and have won three out of their last five games in the Belarusian Division 1 Handball league. Their opponents Kronon, sit in fifth on the table going through a horrendous patch of form losing each of their last five games. Masheka have recorded 21 points from 25 games this campaign winning 10 and losing 14 while Kronon have managed only seven wins in their 25 games suffering 18 losses in the process.
Masheka (MAS): Vandim Kotua, Siarhei Mikhachuk, Pavel Duda, Timofey Tilnenko, Aliaksandr Buikevich, Dzianis Yankouski, Anton Tsygankov
MAS vs KRO Dream11 prediction, MAS vs KRO Dream11 team; Predicted lineup for Kronon
Kronon (KRO): Matsvei Krevchyk, Mikita Leonov, Aleh Lunya, Daniil Vergeichik, Aleh Tarasevich, Aliaksadr Lukashevich, Bahdan Pazhyak
Goalkeeper - Kotua
Defenders - Sidar, Tilinenko, Leonov
Forwards - Tarasevich, Yankouski (C), Tsyganov(VC)
MAS vs KRO Dream11 top picks for Masheka: Yankouski, Tsygankov
MAS VS KRO Dream11 top picks for Kronon: Leonov, Tarasevich
Our MAS vs KRO prediction is that Masheka will win the game.