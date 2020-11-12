Masters 2020 live Stream, Schedule And Everything You Need To Know About The Tournament

Seven months after it was originally scheduled for, the 2020 Masters Tournament is set to begin on Thursday, November 12, at the Augusta National Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Golf icon Tiger Woods will be defending his fifth green jacket at the 84th Masters, while most others will be looking for their first this week. Here's a look at the 2020 Masters live stream details along with the schedule for the third and final golf major of the season.

Masters 2020 preview: All you need to know about the delayed the three-day tournament

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Masters Tournament, which was initially set to take place in April as the first major tournament on the calendar, was moved to November for the first time in golf history. There will also be no fans in attendance for the grand tournament, which will begin on November 12 and conclude on November 15. The purse at the 2020 Masters is $11.5 million, with the first-place finisher to earn $2.07 million in prize money, the same as last season.

No more wondering what it will be like - the 84th Masters is here. #themasters pic.twitter.com/bUdYsa8cmi — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 12, 2020

However, there will be a few tweaks to the historic tournament this time around. The 93 players that are set to take the field for the 2020 Masters Tournament will go off both the No. 1 and No. 10 tees in each of the first two rounds. In another break from tradition, this year's Masters tournament will not include the patron-friendly Par 3 Contest.

What to remember for the first round of #themasters. pic.twitter.com/COr3IS7JZf — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 12, 2020

Masters Golf: How to watch Masters Tournament live?

Fans in the USA can watch the 2020 Masters Tournament live telecast on ESPN and CBS. The live stream of the tournament will be available on FuboTV. Here is the full schedule of how fans can watch the Masters Tournament in America.

Thursday, November 12, 1-5:30 pm ET on ESPN

Friday, November 13, 1-5:30 pm ET on ESPN

Saturday, November 14, 1-5 pm ET on CBS

Sunday, November 15, 10 am - 3 pm ET on CBS

Fans in India can watch the 2020 Masters golf tournament live on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD TV channels (11:30 PM IST). Live streaming of the Augusta Masters golf will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

