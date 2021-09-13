Masvidal Backs Machine Gun Kelly To Beat Conor McGregor If They Fight

The MTV Video Music Awards, often known as the VMAs, caused a sensation on social media once again when Machine Gun Kelly and UFC Champ Conor McGregor got into a fight immediately before the broadcast of the event at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. Following the fight, Jorge Masvidal has supported rapper Machine Gun Kelly in a battle against Conor McGregor, ridiculing McGregor by supporting Kelly in the fight.

Jorge Masvidal wrote on Twitter: "Yo @Triller set this up. In a five rounder I got my money on Machine Gun Kelly #supernecessary". McGregor and Masvidal have previously exchanged words, with a possible battle between the two UFC stars being anticipated. However, 'BMF' champion Masvidal has ruled out the battle, claiming McGregor is too "small" and "fragile" to face him. In an interview with MMA Junkie, he said: “I’m full man-size. He’s like a very small, fragile dude. He doesn’t want that. You can’t pay that man enough money so that one’s OK. (I) don’t need it.”

Yo @triller set this up. In a five rounder I got my money on @machinegunkelly #supernecessary https://t.co/95fT4CZZff — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) September 13, 2021

Photos of the fight surfaced, showing McGregor, the former two-division UFC champion, and musician Kelly (Colson Baker) being separated by security after apparently crashing. Kelly was at the awards, which were hosted at the Barclays Center to perform his new song 'Papercuts' with Travis Barker, while McGregor was there to deliver the Artist of the Year award, which went to Justin Bieber.

According to TMZ, the incident began after Kelly's crew rejected Conor a picture opportunity with the singer and rapper. Kelly allegedly pushed McGregor, forcing the ex-UFC champion to stumble backwards and drop his drink. That's when McGregor reportedly tossed his drink at Kelly, worsening the situation as security tried to keep the two superstars away.

A video was then released showing McGregor and Kelly standing opposite from one other before it looked like the Irish superstar made a move towards the Cleveland native, prompting security to rush in to separate them before a fight broke out. As event organisers sought to settle the scene, Kelly's girlfriend Megan Fox was swiftly removed from the conflict. Kelly and Fox were seen walking the red carpet together before entering the venue once cooler heads prevailed. Machine Gun Kelly won the lone category in which he was nominated at this year's VMAs, Best Alternative, for his Blackbear duet "My Ex's Best Friend."

McGregor, for his part, was ultimately given back his walking cane and was joined by his longtime girlfriend Dee Devlin. Despite the confrontation, both were spotted in the crowd once the show began. The incident happened two months after McGregor underwent surgery after hurting his leg during a highly anticipated UFC 264 fight against Dustin Poirier in July. In a short interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mcgregor told, “Nothing happened with me, I only fight real fighters. People that actually fight. “I certainly don’t fight little Vanilla Ice white rappers. I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox.”

Justin Bieber’s friendship with Mcgregor

Afterwards, McGregor came to the stage to present Bieber with the Artist of the Year prize that he had unexpectedly won over Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift. In a video shared by MTV on Twitter, Justin Bieber is seen using his VMA acceptance speech to offer a massive shoutout to his friend, Conor McGregor, with words of encouragement, "Conor, we're gonna get 'em next time, my boy, let's go" however, still unclear whether he was talking about Dustin Poirier or Kelly.

Despite McGregor's recent setbacks, Bieber has been a long-time supporter of him. Conor and Bieber have lately become friends, from getting rays poolside to being guests at each other's concerts and matches, so it was only natural that The Notorious would be able to enjoy the incredible occasion with the "Peaches" singer.

Image: AP