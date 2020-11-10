Matheus Barbosa Death: SuperBike Racer Killed In Horror Crash At Interlagos Circuit

In a tragic turn of events on Sunday, Matheus Barbosa, a 23-year-old SuperBike racer, died after he lost control of his bike during a race and ended up smashing into a nearby metal barrier. The incident occurred at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The SuperBike Brazil even was suspended with 10 laps to go following the fatal accident.

Matheus Barbosa death news

Matheus Barbosa, a rider for Kawasaki, was in the fourth position in the race when he lost control of his bike while navigating a steep left corner. He flew across the grass and smashed into the metal barrier. Despite the medics reaching the crash site within a minute, Barbosa was pronounced dead at the spot.

#SBK | Very sad news. #MatheusBarbosa 💔, a 23-year-old rider died 😭 after horror crash at the #Interlagos Circuit in a Brazilian SuperBike 🏍️ race. The young man lost control of his #Kawasaki and crashed into a metal structure that was behind the safety barriers.#RIP 🙏 👼 pic.twitter.com/lHkKJnia2L — MatraX Lubricants (@MatraxRacing) November 9, 2020

A SuperBike spokesman later told reporters that the "nearest medical team reached Matheus in less than 60 seconds but despite all their efforts, he succumbed to his critical injuries". The cause of the accident will be investigated by the authorities. Subsequently, the authorities released a statement which read, "The competition was being held with all the necessary security conditions established by the appropriate authorities. The organisation’s priority at this time is to fully support Matheus’ family.”

Matheus Barbosa crash: Other racers who lost their lives at Interlagos

The Matheus Barbosa SuperBike crash raised new doubts over the safety standards at the racing event, which was rightly pointed out by several users on social media. Over the years, the Interlagos circuit has been a haunting track for racers after five riders have lost their lives at the track since 2017.

Last year in April, SuperBike motorcyclist, Mauricio Paludete, died in a similar crash at the same circuit. Later that year, Danilo Berto lost his life after he was thrown from his SuperBike during a warm-up session at the Interlagos circuit. Sergio dos Santos (July 2017), and Rogerio Munuera (June 2018) were the other two racers who lost their lives at the circuit.

Sérgio dos Santos - 24/07/2017

Rogério Munuera - 25/06/2018

Maurício Paludete - 14/04/2019

Danilo Berto - 26/05/2019

Matheus Barbosa - 08/11/2020 — Lucas Fernandes (@lcn_fernandes) November 8, 2020

In a social media post, Brazilian journalist Claudio Legnani questioned the authorities for approving such sub-par safety measures after several riders have lost their lives at the circuit in the last three years. He wrote on Twitter, "Today Matheus Barbosa lost his life in the Brazilian SBK on the 5th round of the year, at the Interlagos circuit. It hit a containment and died. In 2019 two other pilots died in the same scenario and then the authorities approved the security measures".

Hoy perdió la vida Matheus Barbosa en el SBK Brasileño en la 5ta fecha del año, en el circuito de Interlagos. Impactó contra una contención y falleció. En 2019 fallecieron otros dos pilotos en el mismo escenario y luego las autoridades dieron como aptas las medidas de seguridad🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AMixpBYux3 — Claudio D. Legnani (@claulegnani) November 8, 2020

(Image Credits: Matheus Barbosa Instagram)