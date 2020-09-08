Matt Hardy Rushed To Hospital After Smashing His Head On Concrete At AEW All Out

A week ago at AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy promised that he would “break” Sammy Guevara at AEW All Out. However, at the PPV, things went haywire as he was the one who was dealt with a concussion during the Broken Rules match. In the mid-part of the match, Matt Hardy tried to throw Sammy Guevara off a scissor lift, but The Spanish God countered with a spear and Matt Hardy ended up smashing his head in the concrete below. Even though he somehow won the match, Matt Hardy was rushed to a hospital afterwards.

Also Read l AEW All Out highlights: Matt Hardy gets busted open on AEW Dynamite: Matt Hardy vs Sammy Guevara

Later, Matt Hardy’s wife Reby took to Twitter and slammed AEW for letting the match continue after the incident. “There is NOTHING entertaining about a concussion. Shame on everyone in that g***amn building,” wrote Reby. After getting heat from Reby and thousands of fans, AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter and gave an update on Matt Hardy’s health. Khan revealed that Hardy has been discharged from the hospital and would be appearing on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

“Matt's OK, we sent him to the hospital as a precaution [and] he's passed the MRI [and] CT scans, he doesn't have a concussion, and he's being driven home now. Matt will be at Dynamite on Wednesday night to thank you amazing fans for your support!"

Also Read l Matt Hardy reveals the real reason why Jeff Hardy is still in WWE and he isn’t

AEW All Out highlights: Matt Hardy defeats Sammy Guevara in a Broken Rules match

Matt Hardy entered the TIAA Bank Field (in Jacksonville, Florida) first and started calling out Sammy Guevara. The Spanish God appeared on a golf cart and almost ran over The Broken One, but Matt Hardy dodged. The two traded blows for a couple of minutes before taking the match backstage. Matt Hardy then forced Sammy Guevara to enter a scissor lift which soon started going up. Matt Hardy tried to throw Sammy Guevara off, but The Spanish God delivered a spear and the two men crashed through a table.

Also Read l Matt Hardy vs Sammy Guevara: Sammy Guevara defeats Matt Hardy at Dynamite

Matt Hardy’s head hit the concrete below and the pro-wrestling veteran was seen legitimately hurt as he was unable to stand up and was repeatedly checked on by the referee. At first, it looked like the match would be called off, but after the commercials, it continued. Matt Hardy sent Sammy Guevara crashing through a door and took the fight to the ramps. Both men then began climbing the scaffolding before Matt Hardy knocked Guevara off onto a padded part of the stage to win the match via count-out.

Here’s the video of Matt Hardy hitting his head on the concrete at #AEWAllOut



pic.twitter.com/e8IqFsHj7k — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) September 6, 2020

Also Read l Sammy Guevara after vile sexual comments on WWE's Sasha Banks surface online

Image Source: Matt Hardy YouTube