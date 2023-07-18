Matthew Jordan Recounts Tiger Memories Ahead Of Hitting Opening Tee Shot At British Open

Matthew Jordan has been given the honor of hitting the first tee shot at the 151st British Open. He’ll know exactly where to put it.

The 27-year-old Jordan lives in Hoylake and is a member at Royal Liverpool. No surprise, then, that he has been approached by a number of players about the optimal way to get around the course.

He hasn’t been giving much away.

“I might pick and choose what I tell people,” Jordan said Monday.

For the two British Opens staged at Hoylake since the turn of the century — won by Tiger Woods in 2006 and Rory McIlroy in 2014 — Jordan was a wide-eyed spectator enthralled with seeing the best players of the world right in front of him.

He said he “froze” when Woods walked past him and through the clubhouse.

“In ’06, he was on the putting green,” Jordan recalled about Woods, “and I don’t think I moved for 20 minutes.”

He remembers getting up early enough to see the first group out. On Thursday, he’ll be among them — his tee time is 6:35 a.m. — on a course where he has previously shot 62.

“I remember when I was 16, I shot a 69 off the backs here, which is one of my first amazing rounds,” Jordan said.

So, the No. 329-ranked Jordan was asked, could he be a factor in the championship on his home course?

“When I come away from this next week, I just want to play the golf course like I know I can, like I do in practice, like I normally will if I’m here preparing for any other events,” he said.

“And if I feel like I can do that, then I know that I can do well around here.”