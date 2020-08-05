Matthew Stafford's Wife Blasts NFL For Husband's False-positive COVID-19 Test Fiasco

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his family went through a "nightmare" for four days after a false COVID-19 positive test put the quarterback on the NFL's Injured Reserve/COVID list. Kelly Stafford, wife of the Lions quarterback, blamed the NFL for their negligence and claims the family had to endure a difficult few days after the news was made public last week.

Matthew Stafford's wife slams NFL for husband's false-positive test handling

Matthew Stafford, 32, was placed on the reserve list on Friday after he tested positive during the initial testing. The 32-year-old was removed from the list on Tuesday after the second test revealed Stafford was, in fact, negative, and the first one was just a false positive. The league has clearly stated that being placed on the list doesn't mean a player definitely has COVID-19. The list is just a precautionary measure to identify players that may have tested positive or in quarantine after coming in contact with an infected person.

Kelly Stafford, however, believes the NFL should make news about COVID-19 public only after it is 100% certain that a player has contracted the virus. "I have been losing my mind because of how my family has been treated since my husband was put on COVID-IR," Kelly Stafford wrote on Instagram. "Even after we knew it was false positive, our school told us they were not allowed back, I was approached in a grocery store and told I was 'endangering others,' my kids were harassed and kicked off a playground, I was told I needed to wait in my car when trying to pick up food, and people closest to us had to get tested just so they could go back to work."

Kelly Stafford further blamed the NFL for not holding themselves accountable after their false-positive fiasco endangered the normal lives of her children and the ones close to their family. "Maybe we should be absolutely positive a person has COVID before releasing that to the world. I'm sharing our experience because I don't want it happening to any other family that plays for the league."

The Lions confirmed that Matthew Stafford's testing sequence for the Pre-Entry period was negative, negative and false-positive. The subsequent three tests also yielded negative results. "To be clear, Matthew does NOT have COVID-19 and never has had COVID-19 and the test in question was a False-Positive," Detriot Lions said in their statement. "Also, all of Matthew’s family have been tested and everyone is negative."

Statement from the Detroit Lions pic.twitter.com/3C9jVHGbQV — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 4, 2020

The NFL acknowledged the situation in a statement released to the Free Press. The league said it will continue to examine their testing protocols and discuss reforms in the same with the NFLPA and medical experts. As many as 90 players have been placed on NFL's COVID reserve list, while several have been activated. Jackson Jaguars have the most number of players on the list (12) followed by Minnesota Vikings (9). QB Gardner Minshew, LB Anthony Barr, DB Isiah Brown, WR Malik Henry, are some players who have been placed on the list.

