Max Holloway Ready To Fight Spurs’ Harry Kane For 'Best Striker In The World' Title

Max Holloway has one of the greatest striking games in the sport. Considering his recent performance against Calvin Kattar at UFC on ABC 1, the former featherweight champion is entitled to brag about being the ‘best boxer/striker’ in the promotion. So, when ESPN FC made a tweet about Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane being “the best striker in the world,” Holloway took notice and responded in a sarcastic fashion.

Max Holloway UFC record: Max Holloway calls out Harry Kane

Almost a week ago, ESPN FC took to Twitter and asked fans whether Harry Kane is the best striker in the world right now. A UFC fan responded that Max Holloway will “starch” Kane in just two seconds inside the octagon. The tweet was soon noticed by Holloway himself who replied by writing “count it up,” accompanied by a laughing face emoji.

While Holloway was definitely being sarcastic, there’s no doubt that the Hawaiian will strap up his gloves to trade some hands with the Tottenham Hotspur captain in a friendly bout or training session.

Max Holloway UFC record: Max Holloway replies to Halle Berry

Holloway is known for making sarcastic comments on Twitter as he earlier boasted about his striking pedigree while replying to Hollywood icon Halle Berry. The 54-year-old actress had posted a photo of herself on Twitter, asking her fans to tell her something that she doesn't know. In response, Max Holloway wrote, “I’m the best boxer in UFC babbyyyyy”. Many UFC fans agreed with Holloway in the comments section, with some even sharing some gifs of The Blessed from the Calvin Kattar bout.

https://t.co/JEuNmZZuVJ I’m the best boxer in UFC babbyyyyy https://t.co/kGm9HcCx7v — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) April 8, 2021

Max Holloway next fight: Max Holloway’s phenomenal striking game

At UFC on ABC 1, Max Holloway delivered yet another sensational performance as he outstruck Calvin Kattar in all the five rounds, delivering a record breaking 445 significant strikes. Surprisingly, The Blessed broke his own record of 290 significant strikes which he had forged while fighting Brian Ortega in 2018. One of the most iconic moments from the Kattar bout came when Max Holloway was casually talking to the commentary team while dodging strikes thrown by the Boston Finisher. Holloway won the fight via unanimous decision, with all the judges scoring the contest 50-43, 50-43, 50-42.

MAX HOLLOWAY WAS HAVING A FULL CONVERSATION ðŸ˜±



(via @espnmma) pic.twitter.com/aQCi2W5klw — ESPN (@espn) January 16, 2021

UFC News: Max Holloway next fight

With the impressive win, Max Holloway has earned yet another title shot and according to reports, the Blessed can fight the winner of the title bout between champion Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega. The duo was initially set to collided at the co-main event of UFC 260, but the bout was postponed after Volkanovski tested positive for COVID-19. Now it is rumoured that both the fighters will coach the upcoming season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ (TUF 29), and will face off in the season finale.

