Max Mosley Cause Of Death: How Did The Iconic Former F1 Boss Pass Away?

Max Mosley, who was one of the most outspoken, colourful and intellectual men in motorsport has died at the age of 81, ex-Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone announced on Monday. Mosley became FIA president in 1993 after serving in previous administrative roles in motorsport, including within Formula 1. Fans on social media were also quick to pay their respects to the former F1 boss.

Former motorsport boss Max Mosley, who later became a privacy campaigner, has died aged 81, his family confirmed on Monday. It was also revealed that the former head of Formula One's governing body was suffering from cancer and passed away on Sunday after a long battle with the illness. "The family of Max Mosley can confirm that he died last night after a long battle with cancer. They ask to be allowed to grieve in private," a family statement said.

Mosley led motorsport's governing body the FIA from 1993 till 2009, serving as president of the organization for three terms. During his role as FIA president, Mosley initiated widespread reforms of safety procedures in Formula 1 following the death of Ayrton Senna in 1994.

Mosley drifted into motor racing in the 1960s and with characteristic boldness, after a season of Clubman’s racing, he jumped straight into Formula 2. His love of motor racing began in his youth and he raced for Brabham and Lotus before retiring in 1969. He vividly remembered competing at Hockenheim in the dank race in which the legendary Jim Clark was killed. Mosley never raced in F1 but still had a huge influence in the highest class of competition for open-wheel racing cars.

One of his greatest achievements was to see the introduction of mandatory crash tests for F1 cars, which undoubtedly saved lives, and that remains part of his legacy, as does the similar EuroNCAP rating system for road cars after he brought F1 engineering methodology to bear. Hundreds of thousands of drivers across the globe benefited from the latter.

