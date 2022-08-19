Max Verstappen & Ricciardo Give Verdict On 'fun' & 'unpredictable' F1 2022 Rule Changes

After seven years of the hybrid era in which Mercedes won the Constructors' Championship each season, F1 finally changed the rules from the 2022 season onwards. From 2022 onwards, the cars are expected to be designed in a fashion that promotes better racing by making it easier to follow the cars in front. With half of the 2022 season having been completed, reigning F1 Drivers' Champion Max Verstappen and McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo gave their verdict on the rule changes.

Max Verstappen gives verdict on F1 2022 rule changes

Speaking of the F1 2022 rule changes Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen said (as quoted by F1.com), "I think following has been quite a bit better, so that's positive. It’s difficult to expect really how much better it would be, but for me at least, you have a better chance of racing. But then again, on some tracks, it's still very hard to follow. But that's also in combination with tyres overheating and stuff. So, there are a few things to look at."

On the other hand, McLaren F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo added, "It's fun. Obviously, when it's tight it is fun, of course. It'd be more fun fighting for the wins, and the podiums, but the battles we're having are good. The unpredictability obviously is not fun when you're on the other end, but it keeps it fresh, and it's cool when you get out on top."

He went on to explain how the new regulations make it tricky for teams by adding, "But I think because [the regulations] are so new, we're still learning, and teams naturally design their cars to have some strengths in some places… so like, fast-flowing circuits, you know, you've got a couple of teams that are going to be there, and on the tight twisty ones, you know, a couple of others."

F1 2022 standings: Max Verstappen leads

At the halfway point of the season, Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen has a comfortable 80-point lead at the top of the Drivers' Championship standings from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. When it comes to the Constructors' Championship, Red Bull leads Ferrari by 97 points.

