Max Verstappen Beats Lewis Hamilton In F1 Fan Survey, McLaren Named Favourite Team

The sport Formula 1 has a crazy fan following around the world and that is why a survey has been conducted to see which driver and team were the most popular. The survey conducted by Nielsen and Motorsport Network revealed the team and the driver that is popular among the fans across 187 countries who took part in the sport’s biggest-ever survey.

F1 news: Max Verstappen and McLaren earn votes from fans

According to the report published by the Formula1 website, fans were asked to vote for their five favourite races, in which Monza, Spa, Silverstone and Monaco retained their spots in the top four, while the Japan GP took the 5th slot. During the survey, fans were even asked to vote for their favourite Formula 1 team and it was McLaren who got the maximum votes with 29.5% ahead of Red Bull (19.8%). Ferrari with 17.9% votes dropped from first to third, while Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes (11.9%) slipped to the fourth spot.

Coming to the Formula 1 driver list Red Bulls Max Verstappen came out on top with a 14.4% vote. Lando Norris ended up second with 13.7% votes but was the highest-ranked among the female audience and number one in all age groups under 24. Defending Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton was number one in the UK and all the 35 and over age groups and second in the US but ranked third overall.

Stefano Domenicali who is the President and CEO of Formula 1 in his statement said, "We are hugely grateful for all the fans that have given their time to share their views in this huge survey. Their views are very valuable to us, and we are extremely pleased with what we have seen in the results. I also want to thank Motorsport Network and Nielsen Sports for the incredible job they have done".

He further added “The results of the survey show we are doing the right things and we will continue to be focused on creating excitement and entertainment on and off the track which is what all our fans want. We are hugely excited about our future, and we know our fans are too.”

Current F1 standings

The current F1 standings see Red Bull driver Max Verstappen taking the top spot on the F1 standings with 262 points. Defending Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton is second on the F1 standings with 256 points. Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes partner Valterri Bottas is third with 177 points. McLaren's Lando Norris is fourth with 145 points, while Sergio Perez of Red Bull round of the top 5 spots with 135 points.

Which country will hold the F1 next race?

United States is set to host the F1 next race at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. The first practice session is scheduled to begin on October 22 while the main race is scheduled to take place on October 24.

Image: Instagram F1/MercedesAMGF1