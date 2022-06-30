Max Verstappen Breaks Silence On Hamilton's Racism Row; Opines On Partner's Dad's Remark

Reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen has broken his silence on Nelson Piquet's 'racist slur' against Lewis Hamilton by coming to his girlfriend's father's defence. The Dutchman believes that while the three-time champion's comments may have been incorrect, he does not believe that Piquet must be banned from the paddock.

Max Verstappen comments on Lewis Hamilton's racism row

While speaking on the racism row involving Lewis Hamilton on Thursday (as quoted by Autosport.com), Max Verstappen said, "I think the wording that was used, even though of course with different kinds of cultures and things they said when they were little and younger, was not correct. Let it be a lesson for the future not to use that word, because it’s very offensive, and especially nowadays, it gains more traction."

However, the Dutchman refused to believe that Piquet was a racist by adding, "I’ve spent a bit of time with Nelson. I think more than the average person in general, and he’s definitely not a racist. He’s actually a really nice and relaxed guy, and I’m pretty sure that also the statement he released, I think you can see the word in two ways. But I think it’s still better not to use it."

After receiving an immense amount of criticism for using the term 'ne***ho,' which means 'little Black guy,' Piquet released a statement to apologise.

His statement read, "What I said was ill-thought-out, and I make no defence for it, but I will clarify that the term used is one that has widely and historically been used colloquially in Brazilian Portuguese as a synonym for ‘guy’ or ‘person’ and was never intended to offend. I would never use the word I have been accused of in some translations. I strongly condemn any suggestion that the word was used by me with the aim of belittling a driver because of his skin colour."

Verstappen then went on to defend Piquet further by stating that the Brazilian had already accepted his mistake. "He already said in his statement. I think he realised he used the wrong word, so who am I to then call him? I don’t think it will change anything anyway. As he said, it can be interpreted in two ways, and of course, people pick up on the bad side and it gets really blown out of proportion because I know Nelson personally," explained the Dutchman.

'Banning Piquet from paddock will not help': Max Verstappen

Nelson Piquet's remarks were not taken too kindly by F1, who condemned his comments and also banned him from entering the F1 paddock this year. Speaking on the ban, Max Verstappen said, "When you ban people, you are actually not even helping the situation, you are not talking. You have to communicate. Communication is really important because if you just ban, it’s not helping what you’re trying to enforce. You’re trying to educate people. So it’s better to have a chat."

He went on to add, "These things can be very easily solved. When you have a fight with someone and you insult someone and you have a good chat and you apologise, and these kinds of things, it’s exactly the same. It’s not nice, the one you upset, but things can be easily forgotten. As long as you learn from the mistake you made or the wording you used, I don’t think you should be banned from the paddock, especially a three-time world champion."