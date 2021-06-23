Max Verstappen Enjoys Euro 2020 Fever As Red Bull Star Flaunts Football Skills

After an excellent French Grand Prix 2021 victory this past Sunday, Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen seems to be enjoying his time off before he prepares for the Styrian Grand Prix 2021 this weekend. Verstappen, who is following the Netherlands closely at the Euro 2020, recently showcased his own footballing skills in a video posted by Red Bull Racing on Instagram. Here is a look at Verstappen showing off his juggling skills and the Styrian Grand Prix 2021 date details.

Max Verstappen gets into Euro 2020 fever with juggling skills

Max Verstappen is a well-known fan of football as he has followed the Netherlands closely during their Euro 2020 campaign. Prior to the French Grand Prix 2021, the Red Bull Racing driver also put out a post in support of his national side prior to their game against Austria. And now it seems that the Dutchman is showing off his own tekkers. This is the second video that Red Bull Racing have posted of Verstappen enjoying his football in the span of two weeks.

Max Verstappen believed to be a fan of France star Kylian Mbappe

After Max Verstappen's outstanding victory at the French Grand Prix 2021, the Red Bull Racing driver performed Kylian Mbappe's trademark celebration to enjoy his victory. The France forward was delighted to see Verstappen perform his celebration and congratulated him on his victory. This was not the only instance when Verstappen and Mbappe have interacted with each other as earlier this year, Mbappe and his French football teammate Ousmane Dembele were seen congratulating the Red Bull Racing driver at his apartment for his Monaco Grand Prix 2021 victory. Moreover, while writing the caption for his post, Verstappen also joked that both the French football players were a part of his FUT (FIFA Ultimate Team).

How to watch Styrian Grand Prix live in India?

The Styrian Grand Prix 2021 date is this weekend from Friday, June 25 to Sunday, June 27. The Styrian Grand Prix main race will take place from 6:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST on Sunday, June 27. For fans wondering how to watch Styrian Grand Prix live in India can tune into the Star Sports Network, the official broadcasting network for F1 in India. The Styrian GP live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the Styrian GP on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.

Image Credits: Red Bull Racing/Instagram