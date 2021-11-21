Max Verstappen Handed Five-place Grid Penalty In Qatar GP For Ignoring Double Yellow Flags

Reigning Formula One driver's championship 2021 leader Max Verstappen has been handed a five-place green penalty for the inaugural edition of the Qatar Grand Prix at Losail Circuit on Sunday. Verstappen was earlier summoned to the FIA race stewards for not respecting the double yellow flags, which were waved towards the end of the qualifying session on Saturday. After meeting the stewards ahead of the race on Sunday, Verstappen, who qualified for the Qatar GP at P2, was found guilty of ignoring the double waved yellows by FIA.

Which position will Max Verstappen start Qatar GP 2021 from?

Following the stewards’ decision, the tough weekend for Red Bull Racing continues as the current championship leader will now start the race from the seventh position ahead of Alpha Tauri rookie Yuki Tsunoda. Earlier on Saturday, Red Bull faced a blow as Sergio Perez failed to qualify for Q3 and managed to finish his qualifying session only at P11, behind the Aston Martin of Sebastian Vettel. Perez found it tough to make it to the final qualifying session after finding it tough to put on a good lap with his Red Bull that fell prey to the traffic.

Valtteri Bottas also faces three-place grid penalty for Qatar GP

Along with Verstappen, Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas was also penalised for ignoring the single waved yellow flags on Saturday and was handed a three-place grid penalty for Sunday’s race. Having qualified third, Bottas will now start the race from P6 behind Norris who goes one place up in the grid. Bottas will be followed by Verstappen. Meanwhile, Mercedes will be much relieved than their championship rivals Red Bull as the seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton starts Sunday’s race as the pole sitter. Hamilton qualified for Sunday’s race by scoring his 102nd career pole, coming off a charismatic show in the Brazilian GP 2021, last weekend.

Lewis Hamilton's chance to reduce drivers championship gap with Max Verstappen

As Verstappen faces the five-place grid penalty, his championship lead of 14 points to Lewis Hamilton faces a serious threat, as the Qatar GP is the third-last event of the F1 2021 season. In order to maintain his lead at the top of the drivers' standings, Verstappen has to display his overtaking skills and show strong race-craft with his Red Bull, among other constructors like Alpine, McLaren, and Alpha Tauri. On the other hand, Hamilton needs to have a strong to his race and claim the maximum points to close the gap with Verstappen.

