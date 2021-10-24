Max Verstappen Irked After He's Asked About Potential Contact With Hamilton Into Turn One

Red Bull Racing were utterly dominant at the United States Grand Prix as their drivers qualified first and third on the grid for Sunday's race. Max Verstappen claimed his 12th career pole position at the Circuit of the Americas while Sergio Perez qualified third on the grid. Verstappen's arch-rival, Lewis Hamilton, qualified behind the Dutchman in second to promise an exciting main race on Sunday.

With both championship protagonists side by side, the battle into turn one could get nervy for both drivers and their respective teams. Verstappen and Hamilton have made contact on several occasions this season, resulting in them both losing out. With such a backdrop, several reporters asked the Red Bull Racing driver if he was concerned about going into turn one, resulting in Verstappen getting annoyed by the question.

United States GP: Max Verstappen annoyed by questions

While speaking at his post-qualifying press conference on Saturday, Max Verstappen said, "I’m not worried about what happens behind me, I just have to focus on myself. I don’t see why we always have to keep bringing this up. It’s not like we're [Verstappen and Hamilton are] the only ones who have touched in this sport and these things happen, unfortunately, but I think we are on the front row again and everyone is expecting a great race and that is what we also expect as drivers, and we really want to have a great race."

United States GP: Max Verstappen surprised to grab pole position

At the press conference, Max Verstappen also explained why he was surprised to grab pole position ahead of Mercedes F1 driver Lewis Hamilton. "Maybe a tiny bit of a surprise, but you can clearly see it has been swinging a bit the whole season. Luckily, it’s still doing that. We'll see. I'm of course happy with the performance we've had today; we'll find out in the race if that's a different story."

F1 Drivers' Championship: Verstappen vs Hamilton battle intensifies

With just six races remaining in the F1 2021 season, the Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton battle could not get more interesting as the two title rivals are separated by just six points. Verstappen currently leads Hamilton as he has 262.5 points in comparison to the Brit's 256.5 points.