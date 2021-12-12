Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton Shake Hands After Tense & Dramatic Abu Dhabi GP Finale

After a gruelling 22 races filled with incidents and controversies, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton ended the F1 2021 season with a handshake. The Brit congratulated the Dutchman for winning his maiden title by defeating him at the Abu Dhabi GP 2021.

While both drivers showed incredible sportsmanship after the race, the season finale was perhaps the most dramatic race, with a massive controversial last lap that swung the title in the Red Bull Racing driver's favour.

F1 posted an image of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton shaking hands after an intense and dramatic race with a fitting caption, 'A title battle we will never forget,' to summarize the 2021 season. This year's championship swung in favour of both drivers at some point or other at various stages of the season, with both drivers winning nine races each.

Moreover, both Verstappen and Hamilton headed into the season finale level on points (369.5). This was only the second time in F1 history when both championship rivals were tied on points.

Abu Dhabi GP: Max Verstappen wins maiden F1 championship

Even though Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi GP, the race was far from simple. The 24-year old Dutch driver lost the lead on the opening lap to the Brit, who passed him with an outstanding start off the line. After passing the Dutchman, Hamilton dominated the middle stages and controlled the race brilliantly before the drama began.

The first major incident took place on lap 37 when a Virtual Safety Car was introduced after Antonio Giovinazzi stopped on trackside, giving Verstappen an opportunity to pit for fresher tyres. Since Hamilton did not pit, the Dutchman had a 17-second gap to recover but had the luxury of much faster tyres.

A dream come true for @Max33Verstappen as he crosses the line in Abu Dhabi 👀



While this incident still left Verstappen a lot to do, another event on lap 51 of 58 completely changed the dynamic of the race in the Red Bull Racing driver's favour. Nicholas Latifi's crash meant that a safety car needed to be brought out since there was evidently a safety issue, with cars moving past at high speeds. But what happened thereafter was massively controversial.

Race control caused significant confusion when they first instructed that lap cars would not be able to overtake, only to change their decision a few seconds later. With lapped cars permitted to overtake, Verstappen was right behind Hamilton on much fresher and quicker tyres, allowing him to pass the Brit with ease, and win his maiden F1 championship.