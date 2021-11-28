Last Updated:

Max Verstappen Ponders Driving Without Seat Belts As Fine Cheaper Than Touching Rear Wing

Max Verstappen reportedly took a hilarious subtle dig at the FIA over Lewis Hamilton and their FIA fines from the Brazilian Grand Prix two weeks ago.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen reportedly took a hilarious subtle dig at the FIA over Lewis Hamilton and their FIA fines from the Brazilian Grand Prix two weeks ago. The Dutchman was fined a staggering £42,000 (€50,000) for touching the rear wing of the Brit's car.

Meanwhile, Hamilton was fined £3,700 (€5,000) and a further £14,900 (€20,000) for breaching the International Sporting Code surrounding safety as he took off his seat belts following his win in Interlagos.

Max Verstappen takes epic subtle dig at FIA

Since Lewis Hamilton's fines were substantially lower than that of Max Verstappen despite breaching a safety regulation, the Dutchman took a swipe at the FIA. The Red Bull Racing driver sarcastically told DAZN, "I'm not allowed to touch a rear wing anymore, that's for sure. If you do, you have to pay a big fine, but apparently, it's cheaper to drive without the belts. So I'll think about it."

Max Verstappen leads Lewis Hamilton by 8 points

Ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021 on December 5, Max Verstappen (351.5) currently leads Lewis Hamilton (343.5) by eight points as just two races remain. Following the race in Jeddah, the two will take on each other one last time at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the race which will most likely decide the direction with which the championship is headed. The stakes are high for both drivers as Verstappen aims to win his first F1 Drivers' Championship, while Hamilton hopes to break Michael Schumacher's record by winning his eighth title.

FIA issue a statement regarding Lewis Hamilton's fines

Following Lewis Hamilton breach of regulation, the FIA issued a statement,

"The driver of car 44, Lewis Hamilton, undid his seat belts on the in-lap at the end of the race. While the Stewards are sympathetic to the desire to celebrate, it is fundamentally unsafe to undo the seatbelts while the car is in motion. Slow speeds in these cars are very fast for an unrestrained occupant. Further, Formula 1 drivers set the example for junior categories. It is critical that junior category drivers learn the importance of using all the safety devices of the car at all times."

