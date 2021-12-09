Max Verstappen Questions Stewards' Penalty Decisions; Claims He's Being Treated Unfairly

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen has made astonishing claims of being 'treated differently' compared to other F1 drivers, stating that he felt the penalties he received at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix were unjust. The Dutchman and his title rival Lewis Hamilton head into this weekend's season finale at Abu Dhabi level on points after several controversial incidents last weekend.

Verstappen was given a five-second penalty during the race for gaining an unfair advantage while going off the track and keeping the lead from his British opponent. Following the conclusion of the race, he was given another 10-second penalty for causing a collision after the stewards deemed that he brake tested Hamilton in an 'erratic' manner.

Max Verstappen claims he's treated unfairly

While speaking at Thursday's press conference, Max Verstappen said, "The things that I did in terms of defending, two other guys in terms of racing also did, and they didn't even get a mention or a penalty. So I don't understand because I thought I was just racing hard. What happened for me didn't deserve any penalty, and clearly, the other two people who did it, they didn't get one, but clearly, it's only me who gets it. Of course, fighting at the front, people are a bit more critical, I guess, but for me, I don't understand."

Following the controversial clash, several drivers slammed Verstappen for his reckless driving, with 1997 F1 Drivers' Champion Jacques Villeneuve calling it 'rental karting.' While the Red Bull driver was not concerned about the criticisms, he questioned how other drivers get away with mistakes, but he does not. "At the end of the day, criticism, that's always there. But I think from my side, what is unfair [is] that I am treated differently to other drivers. Clearly, other drivers can get away with it, and I can't. I think that's a bit of a problem here."

Despite the penalties he has received, Verstappen insisted he will not change his driving style at the Abu Dhabi GP as other drivers are not penalized for worse incidents. "To be honest, the only thing I ask is that it's fair for everyone, and clearly, that's not the case at the moment. But like I said, I don't feel like I was wrong, and clearly, it is not wrong for others, so why should I change when others are allowed to race like that? I think everyone should be allowed to race like that."

The Dutchman cited the incident at Turn 1 where he believed he was treated unfairly. Verstappen believes Lewis Hamilton forced him wide at Turn 1 to take the lead of the Grand Prix. "Other people do exactly the same thing, and they get nothing because both of us were off the track. We were outside of the white line into Turn 1, and yeah, somehow they judged that it was my fault, which I don't agree with," added the 24-year old.

Image: AP