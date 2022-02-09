Max Verstappen Reflects On Struggles During Abu Dhabi GP Season Finale: 'One More Lap...'

The Lewis Hamilton vs Max Verstappen title battle of last season was undoubtedly the most entertaining as it not only went down to the wire but also involved several close and controversial moments that added to the thrill of the fans.

The Dutchman eventually won his maiden championship last year at the Abu Dhabi GP season finale after some controversial decisions from race director Michael Masi helped the 24-year old overtake his British rival on the last lap. After an outstanding title win, Verstappen reflected on his struggles at the Yas Marina circuit and explained the immense pain he faced during the final lap of the race.

Max Verstappen explains struggles during Abu Dhabi GP

While speaking in an interview with the Guardian, Max Verstappen reflected on his Abu Dhabi GP win, calling it the 'most painful one of all.' "It was tough points-wise but literally, it was very painful," said the Dutchman. "My neck, my back, my shoulders. I'm quite tough and I can take quite a hit but it's not good for your body or your brain to have an impact like that. I got home and for four days I was not watching TV or doing any sim [simulated virtual reality] racing because your brain has to rest."

Verstappen went on to add that if the Abu Dhabi GP had even one more lap left, he perhaps would not have finished the race. "It was completely done. One more lap and I couldn't have finished the race like that. The stress levels were so high in the final lap that probably your body reacts to that. But you cannot give up," explained the Red Bull Racing driver.

While elaborating on what was going on in his mind, Verstappen added, "I was like: I need to overtake him. There's only one option here. I'm not going to finish second. I tried to be really on it with the restart. It was all working well until I crossed the line and started to feel cramps in my leg. It's one of the most painful things that can happen because you're going full throttle for a long time. You feel the muscle clenching and becoming like a tennis ball."

The Red Bull Racing driver added that the adrenaline helped him to finish the race, stating that he had no option but to go through the pain barrier if he were to fight for the win. The 24-year old said that he could feel his foot 'vibrating' and that he could not control it because his muscles were having a spasm.

While race director Michael Masi's controversial decisions during the final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP perhaps helped Max Verstappen lift his maiden F1 championship, one cannot take anything away from the outstanding season that the Dutchman had. The Red Bull Racing driver grabbed 10 pole positions, won 10 races and stood on the podium a record 18 times last season.