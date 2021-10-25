Max Verstappen Responds After Liverpool's Van Dijk Praises Him; Takes Dig At Man Utd

The Netherlands racer Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to win the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. Verstappen has been receiving congratulatory messages from all over the world. Amongst those who showered praise on Verstappen after the race was his fellow countryman and Liverpool defender, Virgil van Dijk. The footballer turned to Twitter to hail Verstappen for winning the race in America. Verstappen has now responded to Dijk's message stating that Liverpool had destroyed Manchester United.

What a race! @Max33Verstappen 🔥🔥🇳🇱 — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) October 24, 2021

Verstappen, while speaking to Sky after the race, said "Yes, I watched the match. Manchester United was destroyed. Really good defence." Verstappen is now on top of the Drivers' World Championship race as he secured his eighth win of the season in Austin. Verstappen is 12 points ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who finished second on the podium in the US Grand Prix.

Liverpool in EPL

As far as Liverpool is concerned, the Anfield-based team hammered Manchester United in their own backyard on Sunday as they won the Premier League game by 5-0. Liverpool registered its greatest victory at Old Trafford in nearly 100 years. Liverpool's star forward Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick as United, for the first time in Premier League's history, were 4-0 down before the half-time break.

Liverpool are currently in great form having won both of their last two Premier League matches by a 5-0 margin, first against Watford United and then against Manchester United. The Jurgen Klopp-led side is at number two position in the points table, just below Chelsea with a difference of one point.

Manchester United, on the other hand, started the 2021-22 season as one of the favourites to win the competition; however, four winless games in nine matches saw them drop down to the seventh position in the points table. Manchester City (3rd), West Ham (4th), and Brighton (5th) are other teams in the top five rankings.

Image: AP