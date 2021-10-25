Max Verstappen Reveals Strategy To Beat World Champion Lewis Hamilton At US Grand Prix

Max Verstappen pulled off a wonderful defence against a hard chasing Lewis Hamilton to win the United States Grand Prix on Sunday at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. It was nervy and came down to just 1.3 seconds as the Red Bull driver crossed the finish line to win his very first US Grand Prix. Verstappen came into Sunday at pole position but as the race began he lost first place to Hamilton. Verstappen drove brilliantly to cover up and take the Mercedes champion and after that held on superbly to finish first.

Asked to rate his own race, he said: "It was exciting. The whole race, the pressure was on, not knowing how quick Lewis was going to get and we went very aggressive on the first stop in the start, and then again in the middle stint Lewis was within that undercut range so we had to respond: we had to go early again. And then the last stint was very long. And in this heat, especially. But we managed to hang on at the end just enough with the tyres to push with two laps to go. I had the Haas (of Mick Schumacher) in front of me and going into the last sector he was in front.

DRS advantage helped Verstappen win

Max Verstappen then said that with the worn-out tyres he was running and Schumacher ahead of him it was not easy but it did play a little to his advantage as he was allowed to use DRS and gained whatever time he lost. "With worn tyres, it’s not easy to follow. Luckily, in a way, he stayed in front of me and gave me DRS and then whatever I lost, it stabilised a bit because of that DRS and the last lap was all about trying to have a good first sector and beginning of the second sector. It wasn’t easy because the tyres were finished – but incredible to win here,” he added.

He was getting the advantage of DRS as he encountered Mick Schumacher on his way to the chequered flag. That advantage, as he said, helped him hang on in front of Lewis Hamilton and win the US Grand Prix. "I think I have been in this position before when you are in the lead with the [worn] tyres or the other way around when you are hunting. I tried to do the best I could, trying to be consistent and trying to find the grip within the tyre without damaging too much, and yes, it wasn’t easy – but that made it, I think at the end of the day, really exciting,” he explained.

Image: Formula1.com