Max Verstappen Scoffs At Lewis Hamilton Over Mercedes Woes: 'Russell Finished 4th In It'

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has taken a jibe at Mercedes star, Lewis Hamilton, insisting that his car cannot be as bad as he claims. Verstappen, who beat Hamilton in Abu Dhabi last year to win his first Formula One drivers' championship, believes that if George Russell can finish fourth in the same car then it is not all bad. Verstappen's remarks come after Hamilton and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff declared the car is "undrivable" and blamed it for the British driver's lackluster season last week.

"To be honest, it wasn't something I was enjoying at the time. I was just focused on my race, on getting through the traffic as cleanly as possible and winning. I mean, it wasn't like I was, "Oh, I'm lapping Lewis, what an amazing feeling. I had great battles with Lewis last year. Now he's in a car which is not so great. Having said that, of course, George [Russell] does finish fourth in that car. So it [the W13] is not all horrific right?," Verstappen said while speaking to the Telegraph.

Hamilton has finished 3rd, 10th, 4th, and 13th in the four races that he has competed in this season using the car that has now become the centre of controversy. Hamilton is currently 58 points behind first-placed Charles Leclerc of Ferrari in the 2022 standings. He is sitting at the No. 7 position in the drivers' rankings. Hamilton's teammate George Russell, on the other hand, has finished 4th, 5th, 3rd, and 4th in the four races so far this season. Russell is currently sitting at the No. 4 position in the standings.

Verstappen in 2022

Meanwhile, Verstappen is enjoying yet another great season with 59 points to his name, including 2 wins and 2 podium finishes. Verstappen is currently ranked No. 2 in the 2022 drivers' standings. The Red Bull racer is just 27 points behind Leclerc and will be hoping to close the gap in the upcoming Grand Prix in Miami. Sergio Perez of Red Bull is ranked No, 3 in the drivers' table with 54 points and two podium finishes.

