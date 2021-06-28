Max Verstappen Warned By FIA Over Tyre Burnout Celebration: 'Will Not Be Tolerated Again'

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen dominated the Styrian Grand Prix 2021 from start to finish as he beat Mercedes F1's Lewis Hamilton by a staggering 35.743-second advantage. Verstappen celebrated Red Bull's fourth consecutive victory with a tyre burnout to the finishing line. However, the FIA quickly pointed that out and warned Red Bull that such a celebration "will not be tolerated again" because of safety concerns.

FIA warns Red Bull Racing for Max Verstappen Styrian GP celebration

Formula 1 race director Michael Masi warned Constructors' Championship leaders Red Bull Racing on Sunday that any repeat of the Max Verstappen Styrian GP celebration would not be tolerated. The Dutchman slowed by his team's pit wall as he took the chequered flag and laid down a marker for his title rivals. However, the location of such an action, considering the rest of the field was still racing flat out to the finish, did not impress Masi, who warned Red Bull immediately.

Masi said, "It was not an ideal situation, which is why I spoke to the team immediately and told them accordingly that its something that would not be tolerated in future." According to the FIA's regulations, a winning driver may perform an act of celebration only if it is carried out without endangering the safety of officials or other drivers. Article 43.3 of Formula 1 states, "The winning driver who may perform an act of celebration before reaching parc fermé, provided any such act: a) Is performed safely and does not endanger other drivers or any officials. b) Does not call into question the legality of his car. c) Does not delay the podium ceremony."

Max Verstappen says Styrian GP victory by far his most dominating victory in F1

When asked if the Styrian GP victory was the most dominant of his 14 career wins, Max Verstappen replied, "Well clearly, [given] the gap, yes, but also the balance of the car was the best so far this season. It was of course important to have a good start, then I think the first stint was about managing the tyres, and I could see that the pace was quite strong while looking after tyres. It has been sometimes a bit different in previous races so I think we worked hard to make that better, and today that was very good."

Drivers' Championship standings after Styrian Grand Prix 2021 results

Constructors' Championship standings after Styrian Grand Prix 2021 results

F1 2021 calendar: Austrian Grand Prix 2021 date

Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen will now look to extend their F1 2021 standings lead this week at the Austrian Grand Prix 2021. The Austrian Grand Prix 2021 date is from Friday, July 2 to Sunday, July 4. The latest updates to the F1 2021 calendar can be tracked on the official website of F1.

Image Credits: Red Bull Racing, F1/Twitter