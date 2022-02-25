Max Verstappen's Contract Details Revealed As Red Bull Driver To Sign New Deal: Report

Reigning F1 Drivers' Champion Max Verstappen is reportedly set to sign a new contract with Red Bull Racing that will see him receive a staggering £4 million pay rise.

The Dutchman defeated seven-time Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton to the title last season after winning the season finale in Abu Dhabi GP. Here is a look at Max Verstappen's contract details and the salary that the 24-year old is likely to earn with his new deal.

Max Verstappen's contract details revealed with Red Bull Racing

According to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing will announce a new deal sometime soon that would see the Dutchman's salary rise from £18 million to £22 million plus bonus payments.

Putting in the morning miles 👋 @Max33Verstappen 🚦 pic.twitter.com/NU7TX95kg7 — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 25, 2022

The report added that the 24-year old's manager, Raymond Vermeulen, went to visit the team's boss Helmut Marko in his home in Graz, Austria, to discuss the details of the new contract, which is expected to be made official in the next few weeks. As things stand, Verstappen's contract runs until 2023 with the Milton Keyes outfit.

Max Verstappen's net worth

According to various reports, Max Verstappen's net worth is a whopping $60 million which includes income from his on-track salary, bonuses, and various endorsement deals. The Dutchman receives a staggering on-track salary of $42 million that includes bonuses worth $17 million. His massive deal with Red Bull Racing sees him earn the second most in F1, just behind seven-time Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton, who earns twice as much just in salary alone.

Swapping the pitch for the track ⚽️@FCBarcelona star @Memphis stopped by to say hello to his fellow countryman @Max33Verstappen 🇳🇱 #F1 pic.twitter.com/8A6JoAwyLi — Formula 1 (@F1) February 24, 2022

Due to the 24-year old's massive popularity around the world, he is one of the most marketable F1 drivers on the grid. Verstappen's primary sponsors include Red Bull, Jumbo Supermarkets, CarNext.com, Ziggo amongst several others.

And that is not it as according to Celebritynetworth.com, Verstappen lives a luxurious life as he owns several cars, real estate and also a private jet. As per the report, the Dutchman has a liking for Aston Martins and it is believed that he is waiting for a 2 million pound Valkyrie to be delivered. He is also believed to live in a 13-million pound penthouse apartment in Monte Carlo. Moreover, the Red Bull Racing driver is also believed to own a private jet that is worth 12 million pounds.

Disclaimer: The above Max Verstappen contract details, salary and net worth are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.