Max Verstappen's Dad Unhappy With Red Bull Favouring Perez Over His Son; 'Lost 10 Points'

Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, criticized Red Bull Racing's move after they seemed to favour Sergio Perez at the Monaco Grand Prix over his son. Jos feels that had his son pitted earlier than the Mexican, Max would have gone on to win the race instead of losing 10 vital points in the championship by finishing third.

Even though Perez and Max Verstappen started the Monaco GP in third and fourth respectively, Red Bull Racing's fantastic timing to change from the wets to the intermediates helped both their drivers to move past at least one of the Ferraris. Perez, who began the race in third, got past both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, while Max could only get past the former.

Max Verstappen's father criticizes Red Bull's strategy at Monaco GP

Jos Verstappen, the father of reigning F1 champion Max, wrote in a column on Max's official site, "Red Bull achieved a good result, but at the same time exerted little influence to help Max to the front. That he finished third, he owes to Ferrari's mistake at that second stop of Charles Leclerc."

Jos felt that Red Bull Racing should have favoured his son for being the championship leader instead of turning the Monaco GP race 'completely to Checo's favour.' As things stand in the F1 championship after the Monaco GP race, Max Verstappen has scored 125 points, nine points ahead of second-placed Charles Leclerc, with Sergio Perez in third with 110 points.

Speaking of the close championship battle, Jos added, "Max was not helped by the chosen strategy. It turned completely in Checo's favour. That was disappointing to me, and I would have liked it to be different for the championship leader. Perez actually won the race because of the earlier pit stop. The team can perhaps explain that as a gamble, but they had already seen, with for example Gasly, that the intermediates were the best option at that time."

Time for the @aramco Power Rankings from Monaco! 🙌@SChecoPerez leads the charts after securing his first win of 2022 👊#F1 pic.twitter.com/8JpuI4WDta — Formula 1 (@F1) June 1, 2022

Jos went on to conclude his disappointment by adding, "I think 10 points from Max have been thrown away here. Especially with the two retirements we've had, we need every point. Don't forget that Ferrari currently has a better car, especially in qualifying. While Max continues to lead the F1 championship, he will hope that he can bounce back with a win in the next race in Baku. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix race weekend will take place from June 10 to 12.