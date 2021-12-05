Last Updated:

Max Verstappen's Father Opens Up On 'unfriendly' Hamilton As The Duo Battle For F1 Title

Jos Verstappen, the father of rising star Max Verstappen, opened up on the unfriendly nature of Lewis Hamilton as his son battles him for the F1 2021 title.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton

Image: AP


Jos Verstappen, the father of F1 star Max Verstappen, opened up on the unfriendly nature of Lewis Hamilton as his son battles him for the 2021 Drivers' Championship. The Verstappen vs Hamilton battle is heading into the business end of the season as the former leads the latter by eight points in the championship.

However, the Brit will have a fantastic opportunity to lower the gap this weekend at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after he grabbed pole position for Sunday's race. Meanwhile, the Dutchman could only manage third fastest after he crashed on his last flying lap.

Jos Verstappen opens up on son's relationship with Hamilton

While speaking to the Daily Mail, Jos Verstappen said,

"I never speak to Lewis. He doesn’t need to speak to me. I'm nothing to him. I respect him as a driver, but the rest... nothing. Max and Lewis only speak on the podium, very little. When I see Max with other drivers, I think they get on very well. But with Lewis, nothing. Lewis is in his own world.

I did F1 — compared to Max, I was nowhere — but I talk to some of the drivers, and they are all very friendly, or just say hello or whatever. We are on the plane together many times, always the same group of drivers and we have a lot of fun. But there are 'some' drivers who don't look at you, who look at the ground."

F1: How to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the Saudi Arabia GP 2021 live in India can tune into the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcaster rights in the country. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to Disney+ Hotstar. Meanwhile, the live updates of the race can be tracked on the social media handles of F1.

READ | F1 STC Saudi Arabia Grand Prix 2021: Race Track, Ticket Price, Standings & more

Saudi Arabian GP starting grid: Lewis Hamilton on pole

  1. Lewis Hamilton- Mercedes
  2. Valtteri Bottas- Mercedes
  3. Max Verstappen- Red Bull 
  4. Charles Leclerc- Ferrari
  5. Sergio Perez- Red Bull
  6. Pierre Gasly- AlphaTauri
  7. Lando Norris- McLaren
  8. Yuki Tsunoda- AlphaTauri
  9. Esteban Ocon- Alpine
  10. Antonio Giovinazzi- Alfa Romeo
  11. Daniel Ricciardo- McLaren
  12. Kimi Raikkonen- Alfa Romeo
  13. Fernando Alonso- Alpine
  14. George Russell- Alpine
  15. Carlos Sainz- Ferrari
  16. Nicholas Latifi- Williams
  17. Sebastian Vettel- Aston Martin
  18. Lance Stroll- Aston Martin
  19. Mick Schumacher- Haas
  20. Nikita Mazepin- Haas
READ | Max Verstappen ponders driving without seat belts as fine cheaper than touching rear wing
READ | Saudi Arabian GP: A look at how Max Verstappen can win maiden F1 title by beating Hamilton
READ | Christian Horner makes bold Lewis Hamilton vs Max Verstappen prediction ahead of Saudi GP
Tags: Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, F1
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com