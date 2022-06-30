Max Verstappen's Partner Likes IG Post Defending Nelson Piquet Over Lewis Hamilton Comment

The previous F1 edition witnessed a major debate billowing after Max Verstappen dominated Lewis Hamilton in the final race of the Abu Dhabi season and clinched his maiden F1 title. The 2022 season was expected to provide fans with much intense contest between Hamilton and Verstappen, however, so far, the reigning F1 World Champion (Verstappen) has been on the dominant side when compared to his Mercedes rival. Lately, the Max Verstappen-Lewis Hamilton rivalry has taken a new twist AFTER Verstappen’s girlfriend Kelly Piquet defended her father's comment on Hamilton

Kelly Piquet reacts to relatives' post defending Nelson Piquet

According to a mirror.co.uk report, Nelson Piquet’s daughter Kelly, who is currently dating Max Verstappen, liked a comment posted by relative Rodrigo Piquet which defended Nelson Piquet's remarks on Lewis Hamilton. Nelson made comments over Hamilton's collision with rival Max Verstappen. Rodrigo Piquet, in his Instagram post, wrote “Inacinha, our second grandmother and the mother of my father and the soul and heart of my uncle. She called all of us that. It’s not like that, but it’s about love. Hypocritical world.” Rodrigo’s account was made private shortly after sharing his post.

Nelson Piquet apologises to Lewis Hamilton

Nelson Piquet, while tendering an apology to Lewis Hamilton, has stated that the racial term he used about the Mercedes driver was “ill-thought-out” but was not meant to be offensive. Last November, while speaking on a podcast, Nelson Piquet used 'N Word' while referring to Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time World Champion, in his comment, said,

“It’s more than language. These archaic mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport. I’ve been surrounded by these attitudes and targeted my whole life. There has been plenty of time to learn. The time has come for action,”

Piquet's comments surfaced online ahead of the British GP and in his apology, the 69-year-old former F1 World Champion said, “I apologize wholeheartedly to anyone that was affected, including Lewis, who is an incredible driver. But the translation in some media that is now circulating on social media is not correct. Discrimination has no place in F1 or society and I am happy to clarify my thoughts in that respect.”

He further added, "What I said was ill-thought-out, and I make no defence for it, but I will clarify that the term used is one that has widely and historically been used colloquially in Brazilian Portuguese as a synonym for ‘guy’ or ‘person’ and was never intended to offend. I would never use the word I have been accused of in some translations. I strongly condemn any suggestion that the word was used by me with the aim of belittling a driver because of his skin colour.”