'Max Vs The World': Verstappen Has Led More Laps This F1 Season Than All Drivers Combined

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has succeeded in snatching the lead in F1 Driver Championship from the reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton for now and currently occupies the top spot with seven victories and 262.5 points to his tally. However, he has also achieved a new feat in the ongoing 2021 season where he has more laps than his competitors.

Max Verstappen's unique stat in F1 2021

Max Verstappen leads the most laps in the 2021 Formula One season and at the same time, he has also led more laps than all the drivers combined. While the Dutchman has led 469 laps in the 2021 season, the rest of the drivers have only managed 465.

This has been confirmed by Formula One on their official Twitter handle.

Max Verstappen last race

Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas won his 10th race in Formula One by claiming victory in the Turkish Grand Prix at Istanbul last Sunday. Max Verstappen finished behind the Finish driver, but ahead of his direct rival for the Formula One driver championship Lewis Hamilton who finished fifth. Also on the podium was Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez as the Red Bull drivers did well to secure second and third. However, Verstappen did complain about the car not being balanced after his 'not so great' practice session on Friday and after the main race, he said that their car isn't as fast as the Mercedes especially the straights, and has asked his Red Bull team to 'step it up' so that they can fight for the constructors' championship and the drivers' championship as well.

"Of course overall I think we have been at tracks that naturally were a bit better for Mercedes but then this track was a bit unknown and clearly they were ahead of us," Verstappen told Sky F1 at Istanbul Park. "I do think we need to step it up a bit to be in the fight until the end of the season," said Max Verstappen after the race.

He then said that Mercedes have sorted their car out better and that there is not much that they can do. "Of course they've sorted their car out so it's a bit more obvious that top speed they have," added Verstappen. "There's not much we can do."

(Image: AP)