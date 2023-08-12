Mayfield Takes Another Step To Follow Brady In The Buccaneers’ 27-17 Preseason Loss To The Steelers

Baker Mayfield continued his bid to follow Tom Brady as Tampa Bay’s starting quarterback and jumpstart his career with a solid, if not overly impressive preseason debut for the Buccaneers in a 27-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday night.

The competition between the 2018 No. 1 overall pick and Kyle Trask to win the starting job that opened when Brady retired after last season has been described as too close to call.

Mayfield posted better statistics in 1½ quarters against the Steelers, however it’s always difficult to assess performances in outings during which starters from both teams play sparingly while coaching staffs take extended looks at backups and young players hoping to make the final roster.

Steelers starter Kenny Pickett, who worked one series, completed six of seven passes for 70 yards on a 10-play, 83-yard drive and finished with a 33-yard TD throw to George Pickens.

Pickett was sharp, but the Bucs only started one regular on defense.

Mayfield, meanwhile, played without six starters on offense, including three veteran linemen and receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Mayfield, who’s with his fourth team in two years, was 8 of 9 for 63 yards and one touchdown over five series against a mix of Pittsburgh starters and reserves. Just as important to coach Todd Bowles is the 28-year-old, who spent four seasons with Cleveland before making a combined 10 starts for Carolina and the Los Angeles Rams last year, didn’t turn the ball over.

Trask, a 2021 second-round draft pick who appeared in just one regular-season game in two years as the No. 3 quarterback behind Brady and Blaine Gabbert, was sacked three times while going 6 of 10 for 99 yards with one interception.

Mason Rudolph tossed a 67-yard TD pass to Calvin Austin III for Pittsburgh, which also used Mitchell Trubisky and Tanner Morgan.