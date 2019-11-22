Floyd Mayweather Coming Out Of Retirement, UFC President Dana White Part Of Mega Plan?

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather recently revealed that he will be coming out of retirement in 2020 and UFC president Dana White was quick to share this news on Instagram This led fans to believe that Floyd Mayweather may fight someone inside the octagon or with Zuffa Boxing. Before the announcement, the duo were seen talking to each other at the LA. Clippers vs Boston Celtics NBA game in Los Angeles. Floyd Mayweather even shared a photo of the two sitting courtside on Instagram. In the Instagram post, Floyd Mayweather revealed that he and Dana White are working together again to bring the world another spectacular event in 2020.

Also Read l Katrina Kaif hinted at a collaboration with Floyd Mayweather? Read all details

“Coming out of retirement in 2020,” Floyd Mayweather wrote on Instagram.

Also Read l Will Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather fight inside the Octagon?

Also Read l UFC: Floyd Mayweather's protege is all set for his second bout

Floyd Mayweather coming out of retirement?

Within a few hours of the announcement, the post started trending and many MMA fighters, fans and reporters started talking about it. MMA fighter Frankie Edgar was shocked about the news and asked Dana White who Floyd Mayweather is going to face after he returns. Fans believed that the "Money" Mayweather may face UFC legend Conor McGregor again, but this time in an octagon. Yahoo Sports boxing/MMA columnist Kevin Iole criticised Mayweather and commented, “The other day he said boxing was brutal and he was done for good.”

In 2017, UFC President Dana White allowed Conor McGregor to fight Floyd Mayweather outside his UFC contract. Though McGregor lost the match, all the parties profited from the agreement. Perhaps White and Mayweather may have come up with another deal that benefits all sides.

Also Read l Floyd Pinto aims to finish India's campaign on a winning note