Mayweather Harry Potter Challenge: 50 Cent To Donate $750k If Boxer Is Able To READ

Floyd Mayweather is hands down one of the most iconic fighters to ever step foot inside a boxing ring and will go down in history as the greatest of his generation. His incredible 50-0 record speaks for itself, but one man who isn’t a fan of the pound-for-pound king is his former best friend and rapper 50 Cent. The pair who once owned a business together parted ways after they had some disagreements and since then they can be seen trading harsh words on social media and in public.

50 Cent gives Mayweather a Harry Potter challenge

Recently, an old video of 50 Cent went viral on social media, where the rapper can be seen challenging Mayweather to read a full page of a Harry Potter book. 50 Cent added that he would donate a whopping $750,000 to charity if the boxer is able to complete his challenge. This was back when all the celebrities were taking part in the famous ALS ice bucket challenge.

Later, 50 Cent took it one step ahead and got famous TV host Jimmy Kimmel involved. The rapper said that if the boxer is ready to read a page from a Harry Potter book, it could be done live on Kimmel’s show. However, while taking another dig at Mayweather, 50 Cent suggested that Floyd Mayweather could read ‘The Cat in the Hat’ rather than Harry Potter since he would not be able to pronounce some words from JK Rowling’s acclaimed novel.

What happened between 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather?

According to 50 Cent and his teammates, when Floyd Mayweather was sent to jail for misdemeanour battery, the rapper was asked to help run Floyd’s business. The ‘21 Questions’ singer stated that when he took the charge, he made various investments in the company — TMT Promotions — and even signed a number of fighters. However, once Mayweather was released and back on his grind, 50 Cent was not given back the money he invested, which according to the rapper is well over $1 million.

Mayweather, on the other hand, says he has no issues with his former friend and doesn’t know why their feud began. Since then, the two have been on completely different pages, with the boxer even challenging 50 Cent for an exhibition boxing match. The rapper had earlier named the boxer as the celebrity he'd like to fight, accusing Mayweather of having problems in cutting weight for a fight.

"I don't think I could make weight though. I'd fight Floyd (Mayweather) if I could get down there. Or he'd just have to let me not get down to 150," 50 Cent said on The Morning Culture.

Image Source: AP, Bloomsbury, Floyd Mayweather/ Instagram