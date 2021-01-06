MAZ Vs HER Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Liga Mexican Baseball 2020 Game Preview

Quick links:
Mazatlan (MAZ) will lock horns with Hermosillo (HER) in the upcoming game of the Mexican Baseball League 2020 on Thursday, January 7 at Estadio de Mazatlán in Mexico. The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 AM IST. Here is our MAZ vs HER match prediction, top picks and our MAZ vs HER Dream11 team.
Mazatlan are currently at the eighth spot of the Liga Mexican Baseball standings. Isaac Paredes and team have played 58 games so far in the tournament, winning 28 and losing 30. Hermosillo, on the other hand, are at the second spot of the standings with a win-loss record of 33-23.
Carlos Iram Munoz Portillo, Jose Augusto Figueroa, Anthony Giansanti, Ramon Omar, Isaac Paredes, Ricardo Valenzuela, Maxwell Leon, Jose Guadalupe, Italo Mota
Juan Pablo Oramas, Luis Alfonso Cruz, Yadiel Hernandez, Jose Cardona, Norberto Obeso, Cesar Salazar, Francisco Peguero, Fausto Osorio, Brandon Valenzuela
Considering the recent form of the teams, our MAZ vs HER Dream11 prediction is that Hermosillo will come out on top in this contest.
Note: The above MAZ vs HER Dream11 prediction, MAZ vs HER live and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MAZ vs HER Dream11 team and MAZ vs HER match prediction do not guarantee positive results.
