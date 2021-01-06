MAZ Vs HER Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Liga Mexican Baseball 2020 Game Preview

Mazatlan (MAZ) will lock horns with Hermosillo (HER) in the upcoming game of the Mexican Baseball League 2020 on Thursday, January 7 at Estadio de Mazatlán in Mexico. The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 AM IST. Here is our MAZ vs HER match prediction, top picks and our MAZ vs HER Dream11 team.

MAZ vs HER Dream11 prediction: MAZ vs HER Dream11 team and preview

Mazatlan are currently at the eighth spot of the Liga Mexican Baseball standings. Isaac Paredes and team have played 58 games so far in the tournament, winning 28 and losing 30. Hermosillo, on the other hand, are at the second spot of the standings with a win-loss record of 33-23.

MAZ vs HER Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Thursday, January 7, 2021

Time: 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Estadio de Mazatlán, Mexico

MAZ vs HER Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

MAZ vs HER Dream11 team: Mazatlan probable playing 9

Carlos Iram Munoz Portillo, Jose Augusto Figueroa, Anthony Giansanti, Ramon Omar, Isaac Paredes, Ricardo Valenzuela, Maxwell Leon, Jose Guadalupe, Italo Mota

MAZ vs HER Dream11 team: Hermosillo probable playing 9

Juan Pablo Oramas, Luis Alfonso Cruz, Yadiel Hernandez, Jose Cardona, Norberto Obeso, Cesar Salazar, Francisco Peguero, Fausto Osorio, Brandon Valenzuela

MAZ vs HER Dream11 prediction: MAZ vs HER top picks

Mazatlan: Anthony Giansanti, Isaac Paredes, Ricardo Valenzuela

Hermosillo: Norberto Obeso, Luis Alfonso Cruz, Juan Pablo Oramas

MAZ vs HER Dream11 prediction: MAZ vs HER Dream11 team

Outfielders: Norberto Obeso, Yadiel Hernandez, Jose Cardona, Anthony Giansanti

Infielders: Isaac Paredes, Carlos Iram Munoz Portillo, Luis Alfonso Cruz

Pitcher: Juan Pablo Oramas

Catcher: Ricardo Valenzuela

MAZ vs HER live: MAZ vs HER Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our MAZ vs HER Dream11 prediction is that Hermosillo will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above MAZ vs HER Dream11 prediction, MAZ vs HER live and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MAZ vs HER Dream11 team and MAZ vs HER match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

