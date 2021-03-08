MB Vs LLA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training Live

The Milwaukee Brewers (MB) and the Los Angeles Angels (LLA) will collide in the upcoming game of the MLB spring training on Monday, March 8 at 1:10 PM local time (Tuesday, March 9 at 1:40 AM IST). The game will be played at the Maryvale Baseball Park in Phoenix, Arizona. Here is our MB vs LLA Dream11 prediction, top picks and MB vs LLA Dream11 team.

MB vs LLA Dream11 prediction: MB vs LLA Dream11 team and preview

The Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Angels currently have the same win-loss record on the table, 4-3. Angels are at the fifth spot of the MLB spring training Cactus League standings, while Brewers are at the sixth position. Going into the clash, LLA expect Mike Trout, Jared Walsh and Max Stassi to shine, while MB will rely on Christian Yelich, Orlando Arcia and Brandon Woodruff.

MB vs LLA Dream11 prediction and schedule

Arizona time and date: Monday, March 8 at 1:10 PM

India time and date: Tuesday, March 9 at 1:40 AM

Venue: Maryvale Baseball Park, Phoenix, Arizona

MB vs LLA match prediction: Probable lineups

MB vs LLA Dream11 team: Milwaukee Brewers probable playing 9

Christian Yelich, Lorenzo Cain, Derek Fisher, Corey Ray, Orlando Arcia, Mark Mathias, Luis Urias, Brandon Woodruff, Jacob Nottingham

MB vs LLA Dream11 team: Los Angeles Angels probable playing 9

Mike Trout, Dexter Fowler, Taylor Ward, Justin Upton, Jared Walsh, David Fletcher, Jose Iglesias, Shohei Ohtani, Max Stassi

MB vs LLA match prediction: MB vs LLA Dream11 top picks

Milwaukee Brewers: Christian Yelich, Orlando Arcia, Brandon Woodruff

Los Angeles Angels: Mike Trout, Jared Walsh, Max Stassi

MB vs LLA game prediction: MB vs LLA Dream11 team

Outfielders: Mike Trout, Dexter Fowler, Taylor Ward, Christian Yelich

Infielders: Jared Walsh, David Fletcher, Orlando Arcia

Pitcher: Brandon Woodruff

Catcher: Jacob Nottingham

MB vs LLA live: MB vs LLA Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our MB vs LLA Dream11 prediction is that the Los Angeles Angels will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above MB vs LLA playing 11, MB vs LLA Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MB vs LLA live and MB vs LLA game prediction do not guarantee positive results.

