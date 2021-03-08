MB Vs LLA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training Live

Quick links:
The Milwaukee Brewers (MB) and the Los Angeles Angels (LLA) will collide in the upcoming game of the MLB spring training on Monday, March 8 at 1:10 PM local time (Tuesday, March 9 at 1:40 AM IST). The game will be played at the Maryvale Baseball Park in Phoenix, Arizona. Here is our MB vs LLA Dream11 prediction, top picks and MB vs LLA Dream11 team.
The Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Angels currently have the same win-loss record on the table, 4-3. Angels are at the fifth spot of the MLB spring training Cactus League standings, while Brewers are at the sixth position. Going into the clash, LLA expect Mike Trout, Jared Walsh and Max Stassi to shine, while MB will rely on Christian Yelich, Orlando Arcia and Brandon Woodruff.
Christian Yelich, Lorenzo Cain, Derek Fisher, Corey Ray, Orlando Arcia, Mark Mathias, Luis Urias, Brandon Woodruff, Jacob Nottingham
Mike Trout, Dexter Fowler, Taylor Ward, Justin Upton, Jared Walsh, David Fletcher, Jose Iglesias, Shohei Ohtani, Max Stassi
Considering the recent form of the teams, our MB vs LLA Dream11 prediction is that the Los Angeles Angels will come out on top in this contest.
Note: The above MB vs LLA playing 11, MB vs LLA Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MB vs LLA live and MB vs LLA game prediction do not guarantee positive results.
