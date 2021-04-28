MB Vs MM Dream11: Brewers Vs Marlins Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Quick links:
Image Source: Milwaukee Brewers/ Twitter
The Milwaukee Brewers (MB) and the Miami Marlins (MM) will lock horns in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Wednesday, April 28 at 12:40 PM local time (11:10 PM IST). The game will be played at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Here is our MB vs MM Dream11 prediction, top picks and MB vs MM Dream11 team.
The Milwaukee Brewers are currently leading the MLB National League Central standings. Orlando Arcia and team have played 23 games so far in the tournament, winning fourteen and losing nine. The Miami Marlins, on the other hand, are at the second last (4th) spot of the NL East table with a win-loss record of 10-13.
Despite the difference in win-loss record, the Milwaukee Brewers are set to get a tough competition from the Miami Marlins. Marlins will have high expectations from Corey Dickerson, Jesus Aguilar and Sandy Alcantara, while Brewers will depend on Billy McKinney, Orlando Arcia and Jacob Nottingham to come out on top and move up on the points table.
The Miami Marlins will enter the American Family Field without Jazz Chisholm Jr, Jorge Guzman (elbow), Elieser Hernandez (biceps), Brian Anderson (oblique) and Starling Marte, who are all receiving from injuries. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Brewers won’t be getting any assistance from Daniel Robertson, Manny Pina, Christian Yelich (back), Lorenzo Cain (quadriceps) and Josh Lindblom, who are all on the injury list.
Milwaukee Brewers: Billy McKinney, Derek Fisher, Corey Ray, Keston Hiura, Orlando Arcia, Mark Mathias, Brandon Woodruff, Jacob Nottingham, Brett Anderson
Miami Marlins: Adam Duvall, Corey Dickerson, Jesus Sanchez, Brian Anderson, Jesus Aguilar, Garrett Cooper, Miguel Rojas, Sandy Alcantara, Chad Wallach
Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the Milwaukee Brewers will come out on top in this contest.
Someone get that ball!— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 28, 2021
Houser's first career home run ball ties the game.@AdrianHouser12 | #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/6Bw5STcoca
Note: The above MB vs MM playing 11, MB vs MM Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MB vs MM live and MB vs MM game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.