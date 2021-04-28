MB Vs MM Dream11: Brewers Vs Marlins Prediction, Team And Top Picks

The Milwaukee Brewers (MB) and the Miami Marlins (MM) will lock horns in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Wednesday, April 28 at 12:40 PM local time (11:10 PM IST). The game will be played at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Here is our MB vs MM Dream11 prediction, top picks and MB vs MM Dream11 team.

MLB Dream11: MB vs MM game preview

The Milwaukee Brewers are currently leading the MLB National League Central standings. Orlando Arcia and team have played 23 games so far in the tournament, winning fourteen and losing nine. The Miami Marlins, on the other hand, are at the second last (4th) spot of the NL East table with a win-loss record of 10-13.

Despite the difference in win-loss record, the Milwaukee Brewers are set to get a tough competition from the Miami Marlins. Marlins will have high expectations from Corey Dickerson, Jesus Aguilar and Sandy Alcantara, while Brewers will depend on Billy McKinney, Orlando Arcia and Jacob Nottingham to come out on top and move up on the points table.

MB vs MM: Injury Report

The Miami Marlins will enter the American Family Field without Jazz Chisholm Jr, Jorge Guzman (elbow), Elieser Hernandez (biceps), Brian Anderson (oblique) and Starling Marte, who are all receiving from injuries. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Brewers won’t be getting any assistance from Daniel Robertson, Manny Pina, Christian Yelich (back), Lorenzo Cain (quadriceps) and Josh Lindblom, who are all on the injury list.

MB vs MM Probable Playing 9

Milwaukee Brewers: Billy McKinney, Derek Fisher, Corey Ray, Keston Hiura, Orlando Arcia, Mark Mathias, Brandon Woodruff, Jacob Nottingham, Brett Anderson

Miami Marlins: Adam Duvall, Corey Dickerson, Jesus Sanchez, Brian Anderson, Jesus Aguilar, Garrett Cooper, Miguel Rojas, Sandy Alcantara, Chad Wallach

MB vs MM Top Picks

Milwaukee Brewers: Billy McKinney, Orlando Arcia, Jacob Nottingham

Miami Marlins: Corey Dickerson, Jesus Aguilar, Sandy Alcantara

MB vs MM Dream11 team

Outfielders: Corey Dickerson, Jesus Sanchez, Billy McKinney, Derek Fisher

Infielders: Jesus Aguilar, Garrett Cooper, Orlando Arcia

Pitcher: Sandy Alcantara

Catcher: Jacob Nottingham

MLB Dream11: MB vs MM Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the Milwaukee Brewers will come out on top in this contest.

Houser's first career home run ball ties the game.

Note: The above MB vs MM playing 11, MB vs MM Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MB vs MM live and MB vs MM game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

