MC Mary Kom Shows Off Racket Skills While Playing Badminton With Her Sons; Watch

MC Mary Kom's Olympics journey ended in the pre-quarterfinal stage after she lost to Ingrit Valencia of Colombia in a thrilling women's 51kg pre-quarterfinal bout. Ever since the early exit from Tokyo Olympics, India's legendary female boxer has been spending quality time with her family. The six-time World Champion was India's flag-bearer at the opening ceremony of the multi-nation event alongside hockey men's team captain Harmanpreet Singh. On Wednesday, MC Mary Kom gave her fans a glimpse of what she's been doing while not fighting inside the boxing ring.

Mary Kom plays badminton with kids

On Wednesday, a video was posted on Mary Kom Twitter handle, where the boxer can be seen swapping boxing gloves for a badminton racket. Mary Kom can be seen playing badminton with her two sons and showcasing her talent with the racket. Watch:

Playing with my son 2 sons..I am not good at it but..train a child in the way he should go.. pic.twitter.com/uupwrEP9BT — M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) September 15, 2021

Mary Kom reveals her plans

During an interview with ANI sometime back, the 38-year-old was asked about her plans of making a comeback post-Tokyo Olympics loss to which she replied that she still has the age on her side and can carry on fighting till 40.

Speaking about the Tokyo Olympic loss, Mary Kom believed that she had won the bout, only to hear the heartbreaking verdict of the judges much later which she called 'cheating' in an emotional interview with Republic TV later that day.

She said, "It was a manipulated (decision) and cheating. I won the first 2 rounds (in the Round of 16 clash) and then how can I lose the match. I want to apologise to the country. Before the bout, the official came to me and said you can't wear your own jersey. In the 1st match, I wore the same jersey and nobody complained. They should tell us before and check our playing kit. That's mental harassment. Why did they only say to us, not to any other country?"

The Indian boxing legend further said that she has set her sights on Asian Games. She said that her hunger is not finished yet and every athlete should have that hunger to achieve something in life.

