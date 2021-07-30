'MC Mary Kom The Clear Winner But Judges Have Own Calculations': Kiren Rijiju Disconsolate

India's boxing legend MC Mary Kom's Tokyo Olympics 2020 campaign ended in controversial circumstances on Thursday as several experts, including Kom herself, were unhappy with the way the judges calculated the score. The 38-year old Indian who lost 3-2 to Colombia's Ingrit Valencia, thereby ending the country's hopes of winning a medal in the women's flyweight (51 kg) boxing event, actually thought she'd won. One of the people who slammed the result was Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, who until recently was the Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs.

MC Mary Kom loses to Colombia's Ingrit Valencia

After MC Mary Kom lost to Ingrit Valencia, a controversy has emerged in India, where several have criticized the final judgement. The Indian boxing legend who is a six-time world champion lost by a score of 3-2, at the end of which she actually thought she'd won, as the viewers were treated to the unfamiliar sight of both competitors celebrating at the end of the bout. This was MC Mary Kom's first defeat to the Colombian in the three matches between them. While reflecting on her defeat, Kom gracefully said, "The first round was not much, but in the second and third round, I’m not waiting for her anymore. I don’t know what I think, but she is a very good fighter."

Kiren Rijiju has his say on MC Mary Kom's defeat

After MC Mary Kom lost, Kiren Rijiju came out in support of the Indian boxer and slammed the judgement. The Union Law Minister said that the judges had their own ways of calculating the scores despite Kom clearly deserving the win. Rijiju also sent a comforting response to the Indian legend by telling her that she just lost by a point and that she was always a champion for the country.

For all of us @MangteC was the clear winner but Judges have their own calculations😥 https://t.co/bDxjHFK9MZ pic.twitter.com/gVgSEugq4Q — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 29, 2021

MC Mary Kom loses match but not heart to compete

MC Mary Kom may have suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Ingrit Valencia but that did not stop her from looking forward to more fights. Speaking after her defeat, Kom said, "I’m still here. I’m still strong enough. If you have it here, it’s still there."

The London Olympics bronze-winner also hinted that the Tokyo Olympics may not be her last Summer Games depending on the age limit the boxing association permits. Kom said, "I don’t know, because there’s an age limit. Maybe, but I’m not sure about that." According to the current rules of the international boxing association, boxers are not permitted to take part in competitions beyond 40 years old. However, the federation has expressed an openness to possibly raising the age limit in the past, especially if a popular fighter is pursuing an Olympics spot.