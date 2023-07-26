McDaniels Says No Restrictions On QB Jimmy Garoppolo As Raiders Open Training Camp

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo — whose availability because of an injured left foot was unknown until this past weekend — will not have any restrictions when Las Vegas opens training camp Wednesday.

Garoppolo was cleared Sunday to practice after missing organized team activities and minicamp because of the injury he suffered last season when he was with the San Francisco 49ers. The Raiders signed him to a three-year, $72.75 million free-agent contract on March 17.

McDaniels said that although Garoppolo wouldn’t have any restrictions, he also wouldn’t be expected to take all the first-team snaps the moment camp opens.

“But we would never do that with anybody,” McDaniels said Tuesday. “There are a number of players obviously that had things in the spring, and (we’re) making sure that we’re just smart about how we re-integrate them to the totality of practice. Training camp is for everybody to get a lot of repetitions anyway. No player at any position would get that kind of a majority of the reps anyhow.”

McDaniels and Garoppolo have worked together before, so the QB has experience with his system. Garoppolo was the New England Patriots’ backup to Tom Brady from 2014 until the 2017 midseason when he was traded to the 49ers. McDaniels was the Patriots’ offensive coordinator at the time.

“If you spent four years doing something and then you change languages a little bit, you come back to it eventually,” McDaniels said. “You kind of pick back up where you were. I don’t want to say seamless; we’ll see together here as we go.

“But, generally speaking, I think the terminology is kind of overblown. We all run something similar to one another, we just maybe call it a little bit different names. I feel very comfortable with his ability to do that, to speak it, to talk it, to help his teammates, and I’m looking forward to seeing him out there doing it.”

Garoppolo is far from the only question mark entering camp.

Josh Jacobs, who led the NFL in rushing last season, won’t be on the practice field Wednesday, and there is no indication when or even if he will return after not agreeing to a long-term contract by the July 17 deadline.

The Raiders placed the franchise tag on Jacobs, which would pay him $10.1 million. He hasn’t signed the tender, so there is no financial penalty for Jacobs missing practices, but he would miss out on paychecks if he doesn’t return in time for the season.

Jacobs could be pressured to make a deal after fellow running back Saquon Barkley signed a one-year contract Tuesday to remain with the New York Giants. Both players have been public in expressing their displeasure with how running backs are valued when it comes to contract negotiations.

Now that Barkley is under contract, the focus will turn to what Jacobs decides to do.

“I respect every player’s right to try to do what’s best for them,” McDaniels said. “That’s why the league is what it is in terms of value and contracts, and those things are personal. We all have to go through them. I understand it. I have a great deal of respect for him as a player, as a person, what he did for our team last year, and I look forward to seeing him whenever he is here.”

The Raiders also will be without two of their first three draft picks to open camp.

Defensive end Tyree Wilson, who was taken seventh overall, went on the non-football injury list for a foot injury sustained last season at Texas Tech. Defensive tackle Byron Young, selected in the third round from Alabama, was placed on the physically unable to perform list with an unspecified injury.

Wilson missed OTAs and minicamp, so not being ready for the beginning of camp wasn’t surprising.

“No timeline, but he’s headed in the right direction,” McDaniels said. “This is just a process that we expected based on what was happening at the time we drafted him. So we knew that there was going to be a rehabilitation process and then there’s going to be a re-acclamation phase here.”

Young’s injury occurred either in OTAs, minicamp or offseason workouts.

“Again, no timeline, but he’s doing everything the right way,” McDaniels said. “Hopefully, he’ll be out there soon enough.”