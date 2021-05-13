McGregor Tops Forbes' Highest-paid Athletes List, Messi Overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo

Famous Irish Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Conor McGregor has topped Forbes' highest-paid athlete's list for the first time. McGregor overtook Lawn-Tennis sensation Roger Federer and reached the pole position in terms of earnings. Federer was on the pole position in the previous year's list of Forbes. Forbes on Wednesday announced the World’s Top 10 Highest-Paid Athletes ranking, who collectively earned more than $1 billion over the last 12 months. During the 12-month period ending May 1, 2021, McGregor earned $180 million, a figure which includes $158 million from endorsements and the recent sale of the majority stake of his whiskey brand, Forbes said.

After McGregor, Barcelona and Argentina's forward Lionel Messi sits on the second spot. Lionel Messi also set the record for the highest-earning soccer player after bringing home $130 million in 2020 while Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo slipped to number 3 this year, bringing home $120 million. Notably, in the previous year's list of Forbes, Cristiano Ronaldo was at the second spot.

NFL quarterback Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, earned $107.5 and $96.5 million respectively. Dak Prescott sets a record for the highest-earning football star, while James sets the record for the highest-earning basketball player.

Here Are Forbes World's 10 Highest-Paid Athletes:

1. Conor McGregor- $180 M

2. Lionel Messi- $130 M

3. Cristiano Ronaldo- $120 M

4. Dak Prescott- $107.5 M

5. LeBron James- $96.5 M

6. Neymar- $95 M

7. Roger Federer- $90 M

8. Lewis Hamilton- $82 M

9. Tom Brady- $76 M

10. Kevin Durant- $75 M

How Forbes Decided Highest-Paid Athletes

Forbes included prize money, salaries, and bonuses earned between May 1, 2020, and May 1, 2021. Endorsement incomes are an estimate of sponsorships, appearance fees, and licensing incomes for the same 12-month period based on conversations with industry insiders. Notably, Forbes does not deduct taxes or agents’ fees.

