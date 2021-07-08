McGregor Vs Poirier 3: Conor Shares Screenshot Of Dustin Poirier's Wife Insta DM Request

As Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier prepare to face each other in the third instalment, the Notorious one (McGregor) has already started psychological warfare by bringing in Dustin Poirier wife Jolie in the picture ahead of the big fight. The Mcgregor vs Poirier 3 fight named as UFC 264 event will be fought at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, July 11 at 7:30 AM IST.

Looking back at the McGregor's history The Notorious one won the featherweight title before getting his hands on the lightweight strap, becoming the first man in UFC history to hold two titles simultaneously. He was stripped of both of his titles before being beaten by former lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. After a long hiatus, McGregor returned to defeat Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, but his momentum was this time spoiled by Poirier in the previous fight.

Conor McGregor shares image of Dustin Poirier wife Jolie Poirier Instagram request

Both Poirier and McGregor already have technical knockout over each other . While McGregor’s win over Poirier in September 2014, ‘The Diamond’ got his revenge in January this year by destroying McGregor with fierce leg kicks and punches to win the rematch. on Wednesday Conor McGregor took to Twitter and posted a screenshot of what looks like a Instagram direct message request from Dustin Poirier wife, Jolie Poirier . It is still not clear whether the screenshot of the message is even real.

Foxsports in their article have reported that Conor McGregor Dustin Poirier wife Jolie Porieir have some history with the former featherweight and lightweight double-champion champion agreeing to donate $500,000 to Poirier’s charity, the Good Fight Foundation. Jolie was grateful for his kindness and personally thanked McGregor backstage after the fight. Speaking about the incident Jolie said "I just wanted to say thank you so much,".

Mcgregor vs Poirier 3: Why Porier holds advantage over Mcgregor

Poirier holds and advantage over McGregor because of having an average of 1.5 takedowns and 1.3 submissions per 15 minutes. With his powerful moves and the love to fight on the feet showed that Poirier doesn’t need his wrestling to get things done. The last fght between the two saw has Poirier used his vicious leg kicks to slow McGregor down, making him unable to deliver his lethal left hand.

