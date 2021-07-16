McLaren Racing Boss Zak Brown Tests COVID Positive, Going To Miss British Grand Prix

The 2021 Formula 1 season for the McLaren team has been excellent so far as they are currently placed third on the constructor's championship points table. The upcoming race weekend will witness teams battling for points in the British Grand Prix, which will be taking place at Silverstone. However, McLaren boss Zak Brown will not be a part of the British Grand Prix after testing positive for Covid-19.

McLaren boss Zak Brown tested positive for Covid-19

The McLaren team on Thursday issued a statement confirming that three team members, including CEO Zak Brown, had tested positive for covid-19 during the team’s rigorous testing programme before the British Grand Prix. The statement further said that all thee three cases were unconnected and that the three are now in isolation under the guidelines of the British government. The team’s operations for the British Grand Prix will remain unaffected with Brown tweeting that he would be working from home throughout the race weekend. Earlier McLaren driver Lando Norris tested positive for COVID back in January during the off season, but only suffered minor symptoms and recovered in time for pre-season testing.

Following our team’s pre-event testing for the British GP, I’ve tested positive for covid-19. I’ve notified all my close contacts and isolating in accordance with govt guidelines. I’ll still be connected to and supporting the team safely from home. https://t.co/XZ4YxmfAtK — Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) July 15, 2021

Lando Norris shaken ahead of British Grand Prix after losing the watch during the Euro 2020 final

For the McClaren F1 team, the buildup to the upcoming British Grand Prix hasn't been a smooth ride with Lando Norris having a terrible outing at the Euro 2020 final where his watch was stolen in a mugging. According to AP, McLaren said in a statement, "McLaren Racing can confirm that Lando Norris was involved in an incident, after the Euro 2020 final match at Wembley, during which the watch he was wearing was taken. Thankfully, Lando was unharmed but he is understandably shaken. The team is supporting Lando and we are sure that racing fans will join us in wishing him all the best for the British Grand Prix this weekend. As this is now a police matter we cannot comment further."

How to watch British Grand Prix in India?

Fans wondering how to watch British Grand Prix in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, the official broadcasting channel for F1 in India. The F1 British Grand Prix 2021 live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Meanwhile, fans wondering how to track British GP 2021 live updates can do so on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.

Credit: Formula1.com