Men’s World Boxing Championships Live Streaming: How To Watch Semifinals In India, UK & US

The semifinals of the Men's World Boxing Championships will take place in Tashkent on Friday, May 12, 2023. Deepak Bhoria, Mohammad Hussamuddin, and Nishant Dev will be seen in action and represent India on one of the biggest stages of boxing in the world.

Deepak Bhoria showcased a strong performance in the quarterfinals of the Men's World Boxing Championships and defeated Kyrgyz opponent Nurzhigit Diushebaev by a unanimous decision of 5-0. Mohammad Hussamuddin who is also known to be one of the most experienced Indian boxers gave a tough fight to the fifth-seeded Bulgarian Javier Ibanez Diaz and defeated him in the quarters by 4-3 via bout review in a close match. Nishant Dev impressed the most with his performance as the left-handed young boxer defeated his Cuban opponent by a unanimous decision of 5-0.

Here is the complete match card of all the Indian boxers from the semifinals of the World Boxing Championships

Complete match card of Indian boxers from the semifinals of the Men's World Boxing Championship

Deepak Bhoria vs Billal Bennama from France Mohammad Hussamuddin vs Horta Rodriguez Del-Rey from Cuba Nishant Dev vs Aslanbek Shymbergenov from Kazakhstan

When and where will the semifinals of the Men's World Boxing Championship 2023 take place?

The semifinals of the Men's World Boxing Championship 2023 will take place in Tashkent and the match will start from 06:30 PM onwards.

Where can the boxing fans in India watch and stream the Men's World Boxing Championship 2023 semifinals?

Boxing fans in India can watch and stream the semifinals of the Men's World Boxing Championship 2023 on the FanCode mobile app and SonyLiv.

Where can the boxing fans in UK watch and stream the Men's World Boxing Championship 2023 semifinals?

As FanCode is the official broadcaster of the Men's World Boxing Championship 2023 and is only available in India, fans in the UK can watch the semifinals match using VPN.

Where can the boxing fans in the US watch and stream the Men's World Boxing Championship 2023 semifinals?

