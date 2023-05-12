Men’s World Boxing Championships Live Streaming: How To Watch Semifinals In India, UK & US

Quick links:
Image: BFI/Twitter
The semifinals of the Men's World Boxing Championships will take place in Tashkent on Friday, May 12, 2023. Deepak Bhoria, Mohammad Hussamuddin, and Nishant Dev will be seen in action and represent India on one of the biggest stages of boxing in the world.
Deepak Bhoria showcased a strong performance in the quarterfinals of the Men's World Boxing Championships and defeated Kyrgyz opponent Nurzhigit Diushebaev by a unanimous decision of 5-0. Mohammad Hussamuddin who is also known to be one of the most experienced Indian boxers gave a tough fight to the fifth-seeded Bulgarian Javier Ibanez Diaz and defeated him in the quarters by 4-3 via bout review in a close match. Nishant Dev impressed the most with his performance as the left-handed young boxer defeated his Cuban opponent by a unanimous decision of 5-0.
𝐅𝐑𝐈𝐃𝐀𝐘 𝐁𝐋𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐁𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑 🎫😍— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) May 12, 2023
3️⃣ 🇮🇳 pugilists will battle for the place in the Finals 🥊🔥@AjaySingh_SG l @debojo_m#TeamIndia#MWCHs#WorldChampionships#PunchMeinHaiDum#Boxing @Deepakbhoria19 @nishantdevjr @Hussamboxer pic.twitter.com/s9ctD8JKsw
The semifinals of the Men's World Boxing Championship 2023 will take place in Tashkent and the match will start from 06:30 PM onwards.
Boxing fans in India can watch and stream the semifinals of the Men's World Boxing Championship 2023 on the FanCode mobile app and SonyLiv.
As FanCode is the official broadcaster of the Men's World Boxing Championship 2023 and is only available in India, fans in the UK can watch the semifinals match using VPN.
