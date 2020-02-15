Mercedes Ready To Resume Overdue Lewis Hamilton Contract Extension Talks: Report

Lewis Hamilton is undoubtedly the GOAT of Formula 1 as he continues to break records and win titles. The 2020 season will be crucial for the British driver as he will be aiming to win his 7th F1 crown and equal legendary Michael Schumacher's record of most F1 title. While the fans will be closely keeping an eye on Hamilton's upcoming season, his contract extension talks with Mercedes is something that has been making the headlines for quite some time now.

Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari

Earlier, Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Hamilton had held discussions with Ferrari about his move to the team. The rumours picked up pace after Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto said that he was “happy” that someone of Hamilton’s quality is available post-2020. According to BBC, Hamilton said that everything that happens behind closed doors is private. He also said that he loves where he is and he doesn't want to make a quick decision to do something else.

Lewis Hamilton contract

According to multiple reports, Lewis Hamilton is allegedly seeking to boost his annual salary with Mercedes to a lofty $60 million from 2021, but the German manufacturer could reject its star driver's demands. Both parties are reportedly holding their cards tight to their chests and keeping talks under wraps. Hamilton has reportedly asked for a 4-year contract valued at 55 million euros per year and an ambassadorial role with Mercedes when he retires from the sport.

Toto Wolff speaks on Lewis Hamilton's future with Mercedes

Last Monday, Mercedes launched their car for the 2021 F1 season and that is when boss Toto Wolff said he believes Hamilton will stick with the team. Hamilton is currently in the final year of his deal with the team and any talks over his contract extension are yet to take place. Wolff thinks that Hamilton and Mercedes continuing to pair up is obvious going forward and the team would like to have the fastest man in their car.

Wolff also confirmed that the team and driver have not spoken since Christmas. He said that team travels around the world almost 10 months of the year and get on each other's nerves every other weekend, but over the winter the team will leave each other in peace. He explained that his last conversation with Hamilton was in the evening before the Christmas party, where they had a nice chat and said that discussion on his future will continue once he is back from America and the team starts the season.