Mercedes Boss Says Italian GP Finale Brought 'memories Back' Of Contentious Abu Dhabi GP

The resulting anger from the infamous Abu Dhabi GP 2021 controversy seemingly continues to persist in the Mercedes camp after what transpired last year at the Yas Marina Circuit. Seven-time Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton missed out on a record eighth F1 title to Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen after race control made some contentious decisions in the final few laps of the race.

Those memories were brought back last weekend for Mercedes after the Italian GP in Monza ended under a safety car. Following the race, Silver Arrows boss Toto Wolff insisted that this is how a Grand Prix should end under the current guidelines, and for those unhappy with the way the race ended should consider changing the rules.

Mercedes boss comments on Italian GP finish

While speaking to the media after the Italian GP, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said, "I'm really satisfied to see that there is a race director and colleagues that apply the regulations against the pressure of the media and the fans to just be in breach of the regulations. So at least Abu Dhabi in that sense gave the FIA more robust confidence to apply the regulations."

The Austrian motorsports boss added, "There are rules and they're written down. From my perspective, whether I'm traumatised or not (after Abu Dhabi GP), these rules have been followed to the dot. There was a car on track, there were marshals, a crane out there, that's why they didn't let anybody overtake and then there wasn't enough time to restart the race once all cars caught up."

Wolff ended his remarks by explaining that if teams do not wish to end the races under a safety car, then the rules need to be changed. "If one is not happy with the regulations and you want to have a big bang show and two laps of racing and mayhem, I'm absolutely up for it. But then we need to change the regulations," explained Wolff. "So I don't think we need to complain about anything that happened because these are the rules."

What happened at Abu Dhabi GP 2021?

The Abu Dhabi GP produced one of the most enthralling races of all time in F1 as it was winner-takes-all when it came to the championship. Both title contenders Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen entered the race level on points. While the Brit led most of the race, an accident involving Nicholas Latifi brought out a safety car. While there was no controversy until this point, things all changed when the restart was being discussed.

Both Mercedes and Red Bull Racing were heard speaking to race control to put their point of view about how the Grand Prix shall be restarted. Eventually, race control decided that only lapped cars between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen would be allowed to unlap themselves and the race would begin with one lap remaining. As a result of the decision, the Dutchman was able to find enough time to overtake the Brit on the track and win one of the most exciting title battles in the history of the sport.