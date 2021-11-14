Mercedes Boss Toto Wolff Was In 'disbelief' When First Told Of Hamilton's Disqualification

Mercedes’ team manager Toto Wolf expressed his thoughts after the sprint race during the Brazilian Grand Prix 2021 by revealing that he was shocked to know about Lewis Hamilton’s disqualification from the qualifying session for the sprint race, held on Friday. Mercedes and Hamilton displayed sheer pace during qualifying and secured the pole position for Saturday’s sprint qualifying race. However, Hamilton was disqualified from the qualifying following an investigation on the rear wing of his car.

Starting the race from the back of the grid in the sprint race, Hamilton displayed immense grit and dominance by climbing to P5 after the race finished. Speaking after Hamilton’s astonishing racecraft in the sprint race, as mentioned in a report by the official website of Formula One, the Mercedes boss Toto Wolf said, “I spent a lot of time with him. Disbelief. Disbelief [as to] how things went, with a certain respect for the stewards’ difficulty in that situation because it’s certainly not easy ruling on such a topic where it’s about a world championship, and they need to look at the specific situation and maybe not at the big picture."

Mercedes hoped FIA would consider the damaged wing

However, Wolf further said they believed late till Saturday afternoon that the situation was okay because the wing was damaged. He said one side of the wing was okay, the middle was okay but the right side of it was not in the best shape. Wolf also said that the team actually suffered a performance disadvantage because of the condition of the wing, and the team thought FIA would consider the damage and find no breach in regulations.

However, Hamilton was disqualified after the investigation and as mentioned in Formula One’s report following the conclusion of the sprint, the Mercedes team manager said, “They also said there was nothing that happened with intent from our side. Then we are reading 'disqualified', which honestly, I couldn’t believe – I thought Ron Meadows [Mercedes Sporting Director] was making a joke when I saw the WhatsApp. So, strange things happen, but you have to take it on the chin and the last 60 minutes of motor racing from Valtteri and from Lewis brought all the enjoyment back with all the frustrations that happened before.”

Hamilton finished P5 in the sprint and will start the race on Sunday at P10 due to his engine change penalty. At the same time, Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas finished the sprint on P1 and start the race ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen at P2 and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz on P3. Meanwhile, Hamilton will start the race behind Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel on P10.

(Image: AP/Instagram/@mercedesamgf1)