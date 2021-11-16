Mercedes F1 Asks Stewards To Review Max Verstappen's Defensive Move Vs Hamilton In Brazil

The F1 2021 season has undoubtedly been one of the most intense years in a long time as Mercedes F1's Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen have taken part in an unrelenting battle. After the Brit's dominating win at the Brazilian Grand Prix past Sunday, he trails his Dutch rival by 14 points in the Drivers' Championship, with three races remaining in the season.

However, the problems could amplify for Verstappen and Red Bull Racing as Mercedes F1 have reported an incident against the Dutchman to the stewards.

Mercedes F1 report Max Verstappen's move to stewards

Mercedes F1 took to their official Twitter handle to inform their fans that they have reported Max Verstappen's defensive move to prevent Lewis Hamilton from overtaking him at the Brazilian Grand Prix to the stewards. Their official statement to the stewards read:

"The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team confirms that we have today requested a Right of Review under Article 14.1.1 of the International Sporting Code, in relation to the Turn 4 incident between Car 44 (Hamilton) and Car 33 (Verstappen) on lap 48 of the 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix, on the basis of new evidence unavailable to the Stewards at the time of their decision."

It is crucial that the Brackley outfit reported the incident with 'new evidence' because as per F1's laws, any incident reviewed during the race cannot be appealed without reporting 'new evidence unavailable to the Stewards at the time of their decision.' Meanwhile, the battle between the two rivals on lap 48 can be seen in the video below.

How to watch F1 live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch F1 live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the live stream of all races, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, the live updates of all the practice and qualifying sessions, and the main race can be tracked on the social media handles of F1.