Mercedes F1 Boss Names Lewis Hamilton's Biggest Threat On Tough Monaco Track

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has often given straightforward responses in his interviews and ahead of this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix, he once again gave a blunt response that Mercedes F1 were not the favourites going into the race. In the four races that have taken place so far, Mercedes F1's Lewis Hamilton has won three of them with Red Bull's Max Verstappen winning the race in Imola. Here are the details of who Wolff expects to be Lewis Hamilton's greatest threat at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The last time F1 raced at Monaco in 2019, fans were treated to an outstanding battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, as the Dutch driver pressurized the Brit all the way to the chequered flag. Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff expects this year to be no different as he predicts another strong performance from Red Bull Racing at Monaco. The Circuit de Monaco has traditionally been a track that has favoured Red Bull's high downforce design philosophy, suggesting that the Milton Keynes outfit could indeed be really strong once again at this venue.

Speaking on the challenge posed by Red Bull this weekend, Wolff said, "[Monaco] was hugely missed last year – we can't wait to be back in action on the streets of Monte Carlo. It's such a unique, intense weekend for the drivers and the team, with no margin for error. It puts the fire under your a**, and we love the challenge. Monaco is a high-downforce track and we know that's a key strength of Red Bull. They were very quick in sector three in Spain and that's often a good indication of strong performance in Monaco. So, we head into the weekend knowing they are the team to beat," concluded Wolff.

